Принц Уилям се пошегува с уменията на Кейт да рисува и разсмя всички (Видео)

At the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit today The Duke and Duchess heard about mental health initiatives from across the world, such as the Friendship Bench which is used by specially trained community grandmothers in Zimbabwe as a place to listen to and support people with mental health conditions. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take a seat on bench at summit and contribute to artwork by @dairovargas which is inspired by the #GlobalMHSummit