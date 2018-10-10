Петмесечната Харпър обиколи почти всички американски щати (снимки)

Снимки: Инстаграм/ harper.yeats

Петмесечно момиченце обиколи почти всички 50 американски щата и е на път да стане най-младият пътешественик с такова постижение, съобщи сайтът ЮПИ, цитиран от БТА. 

Родителите на Харпър - Синди Лим и Тристан Йейтс от Австралия, пътуват от юни в САЩ. Обиколката им по график трябва да приключи в средата на октомври във Върмонт.

Малката Харпър се е родила в Канада. Тогава родителите й вече били посетили 19 щата, но решили да започнат обиколката с нея отново, за да може тя да стане най-младия член на клуба.

"Истинската цел на пътешествието е да имаме спомени като семейство на път и Харпър да отчита посещения в цялата държава. Това означава, че толкова много места в САЩ за нас ще останат незабравими" - каза майката.

Най-младият човек, обиколили всички американски щати досега, е бил на две години.

Семейството поддържа акаунт в Инстаграм и описва там пътешествието си. Харпър позира на снимки със забележителности от всички посетени щати.

Тук може да разгледата пътешествията на малката Харпър.

Синди Лим и Тристан Йейтс са се свързали с рекордите на Гинес, за да проверят дали е възможно да бъде създадена категория за най-младия човек, посетил всички 50 американски щата.
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.

?? Hello from Wyoming! ••• Oh Wyoming, you tried to hide your sign from me... but I found you on the other side of the Shoshone National Forest! Thank you for being such a fun state to hang out in - I really enjoyed spending time in Yellowstone National Park, especially getting to see bison, antelope, deer and sheep. I can’t wait to come back when I’m bigger so I can try to spot a bear! ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 21 weeks old and am on an epic trip around the USA. I’m going to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Check out my story on the Daily Advertiser (#linkinbio) and then I hope you’ll click that follow button to join my adventure! ? 14 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #wyoming #visitwyoming #thatswy #wyomingonly #findyourpark #yellowstone #yellowstonepledge #visityellowstonepark @visitwyoming @only_in_wyoming @yellowstonenps @nationalparkservice

Публикация, споделена от Harper Yeats (@harper.yeats) на

Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.

?? Hello from North Dakota! ••• As the sign promised and, in the words of one of Mummy’s favourite television characters, Bismarck ND was “legen—wait for it... and I hope you're not lactose intolerant because the second half of that word is—dairy! LEGENDARY!” ••• I had so much fun exploring this state’s capital. I did a tour of the Capitol Building (number 9 for me), visited the Heritage Center and Museum and had the best playtime with Mummy and Daddy on the Capitol Mall lawn. I only wish I could have stayed longer. ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 5 months old and am on an epic trip around the USA. I’m going to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Check out my story on the Daily Advertiser (#linkinbio) and then I hope you’ll click that follow button to join my adventure! ? 13 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #northdakota #NDlegendary #onlyinnorthdakota #igersnorthdakota #bismarcknd #downtownbismarck @northdakotalegendary @igersnorthdakota @onlyinnorthdakota @downtownbismarck @bismarcknd

Публикация, споделена от Harper Yeats (@harper.yeats) на

Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.

This is me and my friend, Hudson the Polar Bear, enjoying a little bit of sunshine on our last day in Alaska. Hudson was a great tour guide - he showed me around the mountains, introduced me to some of his moose friends and even took me on a cruise to see glaciers! We didn’t get to meet any of his polar bear buddies, but we still had a wonderful time exploring the Last Frontier together ?? ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 20 weeks old and am on an epic trip around the USA. My family is trying to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Check out my story on the Daily Advertiser (#linkinbio) and then please click that follow button to join my adventure! // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily #harperandhudson // #alaska #anchorage #travelalaska #thealaskalife #visitanchorage @visitanchorage @travelalaska @thealaskalife // #magicofchildhood #mytinymoments #ourtreasuredmoments #therealparenthood #humansofjoy #photosinbetween #thisjoyfulmoment #momswithcameras #watchthemgrow #thehappynow #teammotherly #kidswhoexplore #justbaby #throughachildseyes #cammiandco #cuddleandkind

Публикация, споделена от Harper Yeats (@harper.yeats) на

Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.

Here I am trying to be as big as General Sherman, the largest tree is the whole world ? I’m not quite there yet but maybe if I come back in a few years, I’ll have caught up! If you would like to pay General Sherman a visit, he lives in the Sequoia National Park in California. While you’re there, look out for my friend, Mr Bear - he was the little black bear that came to say ‘hi’ on one of our hikes in the Park. ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 20 weeks old and am on an epic trip around the USA. My family is trying to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Check out my story on the Daily Advertiser (#linkinbio) and then I hope you’ll click that follow button to join my adventure! // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #california #visitcalifornia #onlyinsf #alwayswelcome #sequoiakingsnps #findyourpark #walkamonggiants @visitcalifornia @onlyinsf @sequoiakingsnps @nationalparkservice #magicofchildhood #mytinymoments #ourtreasuredmoments #therealparenthood #humansofjoy #photosinbetween #thisjoyfulmoment #momswithcameras #watchthemgrow #thehappynow #teammotherly #kidswhoexplore #justbaby #throughachildseyes

Публикация, споделена от Harper Yeats (@harper.yeats) на

Петмесечната Харпър обиколи почти всички американски щати (снимки)

Петмесечно момиченце обиколи почти всички 50 американски щата и е на път да стане най-младият пътешественик с такова постижение, съобщи сайтът ЮПИ, цитиран от БТА.

