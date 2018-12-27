Американец прекоси Антарктика без чужда помощ (Видео)27.12.2018 14:30; 24 часа онлайн
Американецът Колин О'Брейди преодоля за 54 дни почти 1500 километра, като стана първият човек, прекосил Антарктика без чужда помощ, съобщиха световните агенции.
Тридесет и три годишният гражданин на Портланд, щата Орегон, можа да изпревари в оспорвана битка 44-годишния капитан от британската армия Луис Ръд, който е на един или два дни до финала, предава БТА.
Последните 130 километра от трасето О'Брейди преодоля наведнъж. "Въпреки че последните 32 часа бяха едни от най-трудните в моя живот, те бяха и едни от най-щастливите ми моменти", довери приключенецът.
О'Брейди стартира на 3 ноември с шейна и оборудване с тегло 170 килограма. На няколко пъти той имал желанието да спре и да се откаже от рекордното си начинание. Така станало и на 18 ноември, когато се събудил целия затрупан в сняг в шейната си. В този ден той се борил срещу насрещния вятър и изминал само 48 километра.
Вторият приключенец, британецът Луис Ръд, посвети участието си в памет на приятеля си Хенри Уорсли, който почина през 2016 година от инфекция на 50 километра от финалната линия при прекосяването на Антарктика.
View this post on Instagram
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ?. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
View this post on Instagram
Day 53: THE BIG PUSH: ANTARCTICA ULTRAMARATHON. I woke up this morning about 80 miles away from the finish line. As I was boiling water for my morning oatmeal, a seemingly impossible question popped into my head. I wonder, would be possible to do one straight continuous push all the way to the end? By the time I was lacing up my boots the impossible plan had become a solidified goal. I’m going to go for it. I can feel it in my body that I am in the zone and want to harness that. It’s a rare and precious feeling to find the flow. I’m going to push on and try to finish all 80 miles to the end in one go. Currently, I am 18 hours and 48 miles into the push. I’m taking a pit stop now to melt more water before I continue on. I’m listening to my body and taking care of the details to keep myself safe. I called home and talked to my mom, sister and wife - I promised them I will stop when I need to. Only 35 more miles to make The Impossible First POSSIBLE. A very merry Christmas to all. Stay tuned... #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
View this post on Instagram
Day 52: SAVOR AND FOCUS. Somehow I am still going uphill ??>?. I spent the first 6 hours of the day climbing up again to 8300ft (only 1000ft net lower than the Pole). I feel like I am stuck in an M.C. Echer drawing where every direction leads up, a never ending staircase. In this photo I finally crested the big hill looking out on the mountains that lead to my finish line at sea level. Perhaps now I really am going down for good. In these final days I’m reminding myself of two things: First - savor these moments. I’m very eager to finish, but before I know it, I’ll be reflecting on this adventure with nostalgia. So while I’m still out here, I’m trying to enjoy it as much as possible. The second thing is - I need to stay hyper focused on execution. It’s not over until it’s over. Henry Worsely, who was a huge inspiration of mine, tragically lost his life less than 100 miles from completing this traverse. When I was crossing Greenland earlier this year on my very last night, I decided to relax my usual evening routine and didn’t check my campsite well enough and fell waist deep into a crevasse that was 200ft deep. If I’d fallen all the way to the bottom, it could have been game over. It’s often at the end when we are tired that mistakes happen. So for that reason I’m ensuring that I stay hyper focused on all of the details. Merry Christmas Eve everyone. Dear Santa?, All I want for Christmas is a stable high pressure weather system to bring ? and no wind. Sincerely, Colin #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
���View this post on Instagram
Day 46: GRAVITY. I feel like I’m flying!!! Well I must say it feels really nice to have gravity working in my favor for once. I only descended 100ft over the course of the day, but it was enough to give me a physical and emotional boost as I covered my furthest distance of the expedition, 25.5 miles...almost a marathon! Remember week 3 when I was getting crushed by the deep snow and only moving 10-11 miles everyday? That was brutal, but I kept imagining a day like today would eventually come so I kept getting out of my tent each morning and showing up. I believe this is often the case with any big goal. There are so many challenges along the way, and in those moments it’s so easy to want to quit. However it’s in those moments when we need to strengthen our resolve, knowing that one day all the challenge and turmoil of battling the metaphorical deep snow will pay off. No matter what you are currently working on, remember one day the uphill will turn to downhill and the deep snow will give way to firm ground and then you’ll feel like you are flying and it will all be worth it. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Абонамент за печатен или електронен "24 часа", както и за другите издания на Медийна група България.
-
ОАЕ отвориха отново посолството си в Дамаск след 7-годишно прекъсване
-
Неизвестни подпалиха ресторант и баничарница в Добрич
-
Кирил Добрев: ГЕРБ уби парламентарната държава, днес е на път да убие и местната власт
-
След гонка горски стражари задържаха автомобил с незаконна дървесина
-
Отвлякоха гръцки бизнесмен в Пирея
-
Русия изглежда твърдо решена да предотврати приемането на Украйна в НАТО
-
Шалайка - новата порода служебни кучета, регистрирана в Русия
-
Забрана на целогодишно вързано отглеждане на кравите искат в Германия
-
И утре малко по-топло, в събота отново застудява
-
За един сезон пчелното семейство внася от 100 до 200 грама прополис в кошера
-
Мелотрията – непознатата краставичка
-
Бивш земеделски министър подкрепи Порожанов за борбата с градушките
-
Почти половината от българските деца се раждат със секцио
-
Невероятните приложения на кокосовото масло при отглеждане на бебе
-
Как да говорим правилно пред детето за теглото
-
Водещият на Bulgaria ON AIR Златимир Йоче стана баща на Бъдни вечер
-
86-годишна акушерка се срещна с първото бебе, което е изродила
-
Боб с леща на фурна
-
Най-странните фетиши в секса
-
3 причини за липса на резултати при отслабване и как да ги избегнем
-
Пикантно свинско с пюре от моркови
-
Руското чудо, направено по рецепта на феноменалната билколечителка Елена Зайцева
-
3 начина да върнем черния дроб в правия път
-
Пабло Неруда: Нека с щедрост забравим тези, които не ни обичат