Леопардовата окраска ще бъде следващият моден тренд в мъжките прически (Снимки)

View this post on Instagram

??? VERSACE!!! ?@donatella_versace I have so much to thank you for all of this, So many great experiences I had working with you and your great team at @versace, It’s always a pleasure to work with you and be a part of the versace family, having so much fun with @guidopalau @patmcgrathreal @sandyhullett @kjeldgaard1 Special thanks to @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis and @nextmodels ????