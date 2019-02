Кейт Мидълтън рисува и готви заедно с децата си Джордж и Шарлот (Снимки)

View this post on Instagram

At the start of #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek The Duchess of Cambridge visited @AlpertonCS to meet the UK’s first winner of the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, Andria Zafirakou, and find out more about the programmes the school runs to support both students and teachers with their mental wellbeing. The Duchess joined a roundtable discussion with teachers about students’ school readiness and teacher welfare, and joined students taking part in the Random Acts of Kindness Club, and dropped in on an art class to hear how the school uses art to enhance children’s confidence and creativity.