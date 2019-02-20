Котката Шупет може да наследи част от богатството на Лагерфелд

Котката Шупет може да наследи част от богатството на Лагерфелд20.02.2019 09:45; 24 часа онлайн
Любимата котка Шупет на починалия във вторник моден дизайнер Карл Лагерфелд може да наследи част от богатството му, пише в. "Фигаро".
Ексцентричният творчески директор на "Шанел" се сдоби с бялата си писана през 2011 година. Тя веднага се превърна в светска знаменитост, като си спечели много последователи в инстаграм и участваше във фотосесии, предава БТА.
"Шупет си има свое състояние, тя ми е наследница, и ако се случи нещо с мен, човекът, който ще се грижи за нея, няма да има нужда от нищо", беше споделил дизайнерът в едно свое интервю.
Във Франция, чисто фактически, животните не могат на станат наследници, тъй като от правна гледна точка не се явяват нито физически, нито юридически лица. Но това е възможно в Германия, а Лагерфелд има германско гражданство. При споровете за наследство се взима предвид страната на постоянно пребиваване /в случая за дизайнера Франция/ и се предполага, че модният дизайнер е завещал на домашния си любимец средства или чрез фонд, или чрез физическо лице.
View this post on Instagram
"Currently, (Daddy) Lagerfeld seems happiest in the company of his six-year-old, white-coated Birman cat, Choupette, a "divine," pampered creature whom the designer wishes, he has said, he could marry." - @vfvanities ? Read the full @vanityfair article via #vfvanities bio link dahhhlings!
View this post on Instagram
TO MY DAHHHLINGS FOR MY BIRTHDAY At the wise age of 7, I would like to impart some wisdom on you humans: ————————————————————————- - I may be “7” but I don’t look a day over 5. - Since age is just a number, I think Daddy @karllagerfeld should finally start being honest about his. ? -My maids still pamper my every need just like they did when I was a kitten. -My first “Daddy” was @baptiste.giabiconi and my cold heart still melts for him like my own Daddy @karllagerfeld. - My hobbies include but are not limited to: sun bathing, pawing at the latest @chanelofficial collections, eating caviar, catnapping on Daddy’s sketches at completely inappropriate times, and stalking @evachen212, @stassischroeder from @pumprules, @therealgracecoddington, @laurabrown99, @lindaandwinks, @ttomasihill, @jxxsy, and @chrissyteigen on Instagram. Dear (fashion) god, please make me as cool as these humans one day. - The private jet I fly on is Daddy’s and not mine contrary to what you’ve read in Page 6. - I started my social media career before “influencers” were a thing. Please refrain from using this term with moi. - My annual salary and net worth are none of your business unless it’s @forbes calling to put me on their next cover. Move over @kyliejenner! - This account was not started by Daddy’s team and was instead created by @choupettesocialgirl in 2012. Please stop DMing moi for free @chanelofficial handbags. I can’t hook you up. - I am not the feline actress in the latest @swiffer commercial for all of you who keep asking. - My eyes are naturally blue and no I don’t wear color contacts. That’s animal cruelty. - Stop trying to slide into my Dm’s and ask if I’ll date your cat. This isn’t @tinder and that’s just weird. - Paparazzi are constantly hounding (unintentional dog pun..yuck!) me for photos. Case in point this candid. - My dream job besides becoming the next @lindaevangelista is to write a satyrical fashion commentary series for @vogue, @elleusa, or @harpersbazaarus. Holler at your girl! ? -I wouldn’t be here today if you all weren’t so obsessed with me. So... MERCI to all my dahhhlings and let’s keep this party going! ?
