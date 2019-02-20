Котката Шупет може да наследи част от богатството на Лагерфелд

https://www.24chasa.bg/ojivlenie/article/7307696 www.24chasa.bg 20.02.2019 09:45; 24 часа онлайн     
Карл Лагерфелд и Шупет СНИМКА: Инстаграм/choupettesdiary

Любимата котка Шупет на починалия във вторник моден дизайнер Карл Лагерфелд може да наследи част от богатството му, пише в. "Фигаро".

Ексцентричният творчески директор на "Шанел" се сдоби с бялата си писана през 2011 година. Тя веднага се превърна в светска знаменитост, като си спечели много последователи в инстаграм и участваше във фотосесии, предава БТА.

"Шупет си има свое състояние, тя ми е наследница, и ако се случи нещо с мен, човекът, който ще се грижи за нея, няма да има нужда от нищо", беше споделил дизайнерът в едно свое интервю.

Карл Лагерфелд и Шупет СНИМКА: Инстаграм/choupettesdiary

Във Франция, чисто фактически, животните не могат на станат наследници, тъй като от правна гледна точка не се явяват нито физически, нито юридически лица. Но това е възможно в Германия, а Лагерфелд има германско гражданство. При споровете за наследство се взима предвид страната на постоянно пребиваване /в случая за дизайнера Франция/ и се предполага, че модният дизайнер е завещал на домашния си любимец средства или чрез фонд, или чрез физическо лице. 
View this post on Instagram

Model ?? Muse ?? Escape Artist Extraordinaire ??

A post shared by Choupette Lagerfeld (@choupettesdiary) on

View this post on Instagram

It’s all French to me ?

A post shared by Choupette Lagerfeld (@choupettesdiary) on

View this post on Instagram

It I fits, I sits. ? #catcliche

A post shared by Choupette Lagerfeld (@choupettesdiary) on

View this post on Instagram

TO MY DAHHHLINGS FOR MY BIRTHDAY At the wise age of 7, I would like to impart some wisdom on you humans: ————————————————————————- - I may be “7” but I don’t look a day over 5. - Since age is just a number, I think Daddy @karllagerfeld should finally start being honest about his. ? -My maids still pamper my every need just like they did when I was a kitten. -My first “Daddy” was @baptiste.giabiconi and my cold heart still melts for him like my own Daddy @karllagerfeld. - My hobbies include but are not limited to: sun bathing, pawing at the latest @chanelofficial collections, eating caviar, catnapping on Daddy’s sketches at completely inappropriate times, and stalking @evachen212, @stassischroeder from @pumprules, @therealgracecoddington, @laurabrown99, @lindaandwinks, @ttomasihill, @jxxsy, and @chrissyteigen on Instagram. Dear (fashion) god, please make me as cool as these humans one day. - The private jet I fly on is Daddy’s and not mine contrary to what you’ve read in Page 6. - I started my social media career before “influencers” were a thing. Please refrain from using this term with moi. - My annual salary and net worth are none of your business unless it’s @forbes calling to put me on their next cover. Move over @kyliejenner! - This account was not started by Daddy’s team and was instead created by @choupettesocialgirl in 2012. Please stop DMing moi for free @chanelofficial handbags. I can’t hook you up. - I am not the feline actress in the latest @swiffer commercial for all of you who keep asking. - My eyes are naturally blue and no I don’t wear color contacts. That’s animal cruelty. - Stop trying to slide into my Dm’s and ask if I’ll date your cat. This isn’t @tinder and that’s just weird. - Paparazzi are constantly hounding (unintentional dog pun..yuck!) me for photos. Case in point this candid. - My dream job besides becoming the next @lindaevangelista is to write a satyrical fashion commentary series for @vogue, @elleusa, or @harpersbazaarus. Holler at your girl! ? -I wouldn’t be here today if you all weren’t so obsessed with me. So... MERCI to all my dahhhlings and let’s keep this party going! ?

A post shared by Choupette Lagerfeld (@choupettesdiary) on

Абонамент за печатен или електронен "24 часа", както и за другите издания на Медийна група България.

Други от Възход и падение

Котката Шупет може да наследи част от богатството на Лагерфелд

Любимата котка Шупет на починалия във вторник моден дизайнер Карл Лагерфелд може да наследи част от богатството му, пише в. "Фигаро". Ексцентричният творчески директор на "Шанел" се сдоби с бялата

Жени Калканджиева празнува със семейството и приятели

Жени Калканджиева ще отбележи рождения си ден със съпруга си Тачо, сина им Георги и няколко близки приятели. “Сряда е и не е подходяща за дискотека. Миналата година станах на 43 г.

Захари Бахаров с главна роля в нов драматичен сериал по БНТ

Димо и Калина са семейство от години и имат син - момченцето Боби. Един ден тя разбира, че до неотдавна съпругът ѝ е имал извънбрачна връзка, която вече е приключила.

Роджър Уотърс от "Пинк Флойд" против концерта за средства за Венецуела

Съоснователят на групата "Пинк Флойд" Роджър Уотърс разкритикува бъдещия концерт за събиране на средства за хуманитарна помощ за Венецуела, твърдейки, че събитието, подкрепяно от САЩ,

Новини

Последно от ЗДРАВЕ

Последно от

Още от Възход и падение

Венета Райкова и Тишо пак заедно на рождения ден на сина им Патрик (Снимки)

Водещата на "Папараци" Венета Райкова е на почивка в компанията на бившия си съпруг Тихомир и сина си Патрик. Тримата релаксират в хотел до Банско, което стана ясно от публикации на журналистката в

Ози Озбърн отменя концерти в Австралия, Нова Зеландия и Япония поради заболяване

Британският рок музикант, бивш фронтмен на група "Блек сабат" Ози Озбърн, е отменил концертите си в Австралия, Нова Зеландия и Япония поради заболяване от пневмония, съобщи Би Би Си.

"Джонас брадърс" планират да се съберат отново

Групата "Джонас брадърс" в състав братята Ник, Джо и Кевин планира голямо завръщане и нова музика, с която да зарадва почитателите си, съобщи Контактмюзик. Според британския в.

Актьорът Арми Хамър преговаря за ролята на Батман

Актьорът Арми Хамър, познат с ролите си в "Призови ме с твоето име", "Самотният рейнджър" и "Социалната мрежа", може да стане новият Батман, съобщи Контактмюзик.

Близо 350 000 зрители са гледали "Денят на бащата"

341 800 души са гледали първия епизод на новия сериал на БНТ „Денят на бащата“, който беше излъчен в понеделник вечерта. Това показват данните на пийпълметричната агенция ГАРБ.

Последно от

Последно от

Актуално от ЗДРАВЕ

Алкохолът отнема живота на 41 000 души годишно във Франция

Консумацията на алкохол причинява около 41 000 смъртни случая годишно във Франция, предаде Франс прес. Алкохолът остава втората причина за смъртност, която може да се избегне,

Ето иззетите пари от лекари във Варна (Снимки)

Специализираните действия са осъществени от служители на ГДБОП и териториалното звено във Варна под ръководството на Специализираната прокуратура, съобщиха от пресцентъра на МВР.

762 аптеки утре няма да работят

В София и в страната 762 аптеки утре няма да работят. Това каза за БТА Антон Вълев, председател на Национална аптечна камара. Близо 40 от аптеките са в София, уточни той.

1,4 млн. лв. в банкова касета на лекар от схема за фалшиви ТЕЛК

6 са арестувани. Не работели с цигани, а само с турскоговорящи български граждани. Подкупите - от 1500 до 2500 лв. на човек  5 лекари и 1 посредник са арестувани от ГДБОП и специализираната

За 2 г. има 2 ефективни присъди за побой над медици

През последните две години има само две ефективни присъди за посегателство над медицински лица. Това каза пред журналисти във вторник председателят на Българския лекарски съюз д-р Иван Маджаров.

Рак на панкреаса уби Карл Лагерфелд (Снимки+видео)

Едно от най-големите имена в света на модата - Карл Лагерфелд почина на 85 години. Творческият директор на "Шанел" е бил приет в болница вчера. От няколко седмици обаче е бил с влошено здравословно

Последно от

Последно от

Ангелкова: Проверяваме всички морски плажове

Още през януари с нашите мобилни екипи стартирахме проверка на всички 237 морски плажове, заяви пред Нова телевизия министърката на туризма Николина Ангелкова.

Майкрософт предлага услугата си за защита от хакери на още 12 пазара в Европа

Корпорацията Майкрософт съобщи, че ще предлага услугата си за защита срещу хакери "Акаунт гард" на още 12 пазара в Европа, включително Германия, Франция и Испания,

Храната за петчленно семейство във Венецуела за месец поскъпнаха с 242 %

Стойността на основните храни, нужни за месец на петчленно семейство във Венецуела, през януари се е повишила с 242 процента в сравнение с декември 2018 г.

Плантации с трюфели - хит на “Агра 2019”

400 изложители показват иновации на деловия форум в Пловдив Необработваеми земи у нас могат да се превърнат в доходоносни плантации за трюфели. Иновацията е хит на международната селскостопанска

Гигант в опаковките купува BG компания

Сделката е внесена в КЗК за одобрение Ирландската компания “Смърфит капа”, която е един от световните гиганти при опаковките и хартията, има намерение да купи българската компания “Витавел” в

Португалски гигант в пътищата играе за “Струма”

Най-скъпият пътен проект у нас досега - трасето през Кресненското дефиле, привлече интереса на всички големи български компании, а едри от чужбина пак погледнаха към България Най-скъпият пътен

Избрано от Google

Четено
Всичко от деня
Днес | Вчера

Последни новини

Последно от

24 часа TV

Последно от

Последно от

ПОСЛЕДНО ОТ последно от 24 Часа

Арестуваха рибаря и освободиха жива 200-килограмова моруна Чудовищна риба изплува от водите на река Дунав край силистренското село Айдемир вчера. Бракониери закачиха с куките си невиждана от години гигантска моруна. Рибата е тежка около 200 килограма, научи "България Днес". Видът е праисторически и силно застрашен.

Колийн Рууни търси утеха в Бог, след като бракът и с неверния Уейн върви към провал. Футболистът на "ДС Юнайтед" бе хванат в крачка с американска барманка във Флорида, което вбеси Колийн. Думата "развод" все по-често се чува, когато става въпрос за отношенията на популярната двойка. Уейн Рууни и Колийн имат четири момчета и евентуална раздяла ще

Един от основните играчи в ДДС схема с горива за 8 милиона лева, по която подсъдим е и Златомир Иванов-Баретата, изчезва мистериозно! Следите на Кирил Илиев се губят от края на м.г., а след като за пореден път не се появи за процеса, спецсъдът нареди делото срещу него да се гледа задочно, научи "България Днес".

© 2012 Всички права запазени 24 Часа - Забранява се възпроизвеждането изцяло или отчасти на материали и публикации, без предварително съгласие на редакцията; чл.24 ал.1 т.5 от ЗАвПСП не се прилага; неразрешеното ползване е свързано със заплащане на компенсация от ползвателя за нарушено авторско право, чийто размер ще се определи от редакцията.