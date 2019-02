Маска за лице прави звезди да приличат на баби (Снимки)

View this post on Instagram

#beautyjunkieweek this is a @hanacureeffect mask @thehanacure nuts when you take it off you are 10 years younger. You paint it on with a brush. It starts to dry. It pulls. It gets so tight that it literally pulls your face. See above. But, It makes you look so fresh when you wash it off. And it's so effective. How fun is that in a package. #notttooenvasivebeauty #kbeauty thank you @crystalmeers for the info that's changed my life