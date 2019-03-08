Вижте близначките Ейва и Лия, наричани "най-красивите момичета в света" (Снимки)

View this post on Instagram

These jackets are to die for @candylanekidz and this photographer is amazingly talented @sagaj ...but do you want a glimpse back into our life before modeling began for us?! Our mom just made a brand new vlog on our YouTube channel with some pics and video from when we were born all the way up until our 7th birthday when we started modeling and had our first post on Instagram. We hope you enjoy it!! Link in bio ? We’d love to hear what you thought so please comment below! - - - #fashion #girlmodel #la #modelkids #girlsfashion #photos #photography #twins #kids #beautiful #twinmodels #identicaltwins #beauty #double #models #twinning #sisters #lamodels #ocmodels #identicaltwinmodels #kidsfashion #kidsmodel #photoshoot #childmodel #modellife #friends #vlog