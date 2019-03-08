Вижте близначките Ейва и Лия, наричани "най-красивите момичета в света" (Снимки)

Преди година Джаки Клементс прави инстаграм профил на близначките си Ейва Мари и Лия Роуз за седмия им рожден ден. Тя разказва пред "Бъзфийд", че бързо са събрали много последователи. 

"За шест месеца вече ги следваха 150 хил. души. Тогава "Дейли мейл" публикува статия за тях. Малко след това последователите надминаха 1 млн. и започнаха да ги наричат най-красивите момичета в света", разказва Джаки.

"Изминалата година беше наистина забавна и вълнуваща за Ейва и Лия. Най-важното за тях са приятелите, с които са се запознали по пътя", казва майката на близначките.

"Всяка работа, която си намират чрез инстаграм, задължително се прави през уикенда или след училище, за да не изпускат никакви класове. Ако си намерят работа чрез агенцията си има учител на място, който да им помага с училищната работа", добавя тя. В дните, когато момичетата работят, те стават рано, за да пътуват два часа до Лос Анджелис (където са повечето от ангажиментите им). 

В началото Джаки ги е снимала с апарат и телефона си, но сега всичките им снимки се правят от професионални фотографи. Тя решава кои снимки ще бъдат качени в инстаграм профила им, като целта й е да привлече повече рекламодатели.

В момента момичетата нямат достъп до паролата на инстаграм профила и не им е разрешено да общуват с последователите си.
