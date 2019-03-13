Юлианна Юсеф за тялото си, покрито с петна: Първо се страхуват от теб, после се обикваш

Юлианна Юсеф за тялото си, покрито с петна: Първо се страхуват от теб, после се обикваш13.03.2019 17:52; Джейн Димитрова
Когато 25-годишната Юлианна Юсеф била малко дете, въобще не обръщала внимание на петната по тялото си. Играела щастливо с приятелчетата си и прекарвала време със семейството.
Всичко се променило, когато станала на 8 години. Започнала да усеща, че хората я гледат странно и съсредоточено. Някои родители дори не позволявали на децата си да отидат при Юлианна и да играят с нея.
Майката на Юлианна е украинка, баща й ливанец. Родена е в Бейрут. Днес живее във Варшава.
Юлианна има рождени петна, известни като конгенитални меланоцитни невуси (CMN) - бенки. Те покриват най-вече голяма част на гърба й и част от корема. Малки петънца има и по краката, ръцете и лицето й.
"Бях щастливо и безгрижно дете. Разглеждах кожата си в огледалото, без това да поражда особени емоции в мен", споделя Юлианна пред британското издание "Мирър". "Когато осъзнах различното отношение към мен, вече беше тормоз", допълва още тя.
Колкото повече растяла, толкова по-трудно започнала да приема себе си. Решава да си остане вкъщи и започва да излиза навън само когато е тъмно.
"Когато бях на 14-15 години, отидох с приятелка на плаж и естествено хората се втренчваха в мен. Спомням си, че възрастна жена дойде при мен, за да ме посъветва как да премахна "брадавиците" от тялото си. Сервитьорите в заведенията се държаха грубо", разказва украинката.
"Просто се питах: "Защо аз, с какво съм заслужила това?". Мислех си, че никой не би обикнал момиче с черни и покрити с косми петна. Мислех си, че момчетата не биха ме поканили на среща, защото те избират "нормални" момиче с перфектна кожа".
Хората често обиждали Юлианна - наричали я далматинец, жираф, крава. "Сякаш мислеха, че само ако говорят с мен, петната ще скочат върху тях.
Когато Юлианна пораства решава, че всичко това е достатъчно и че е време да започне да обича себе си и тялото си.
"Бях уморена да се крия и да се страхувам от хората - от реакциите им, от прекаленото вглеждане. Мразех себе си заради слабостта си, бях издигнала стени, зад които се бях затворила. В един момент осъзнах, че никой друг няма да ми помогне и че само аз мога да си върна увереността", казва младата жена.
"Първото нещо, което осъзнах, когато започнах да анализирам реакциите, е, че може би 85% от хората наистина не знаят какво ми има. И че често събуждам страх у околните.
Тогава разбрах, че ако че всички всъщност са наясно какво представляват този тип бенки, животът ми и животът на другите деца и възрастни с подобен проблем, ще бъде много по-лесен". Така Юлианна създава профила си в инстаграм - за да покаже петната си. Днес има повече от 100 000 последователи.
24-годишната англичанка Джема Уайет също е родена с това рядко състояние на кожата. Тя е една от 30-те участници с конгенитални меланоцитни невуси в международно изложение.
"Това, че някой друг ще възприема начина, по който изглеждам, като изкуство, е невероятно за мен", казва Джема, цитирана от Би Би Си.
Тя е четвърта година студентка по медицина в Лийдс. Казва, че детството й било като на всяко друго дете.
„Правех нормални неща и имах нормални приятели, ходех на гимнастика, скачах на батут, често носех трико, което разкриваше рождените ми белези и не мислех за тях", споделя англичанката.
В тийнейджърските й години това започва да се променя. Джема усеща, че е различна. Носи дрехи, които да я покриват цялата.
На 17 години обаче също започва да чувства умора от притесненията си. Отива на почивка в Испания и за пръв път от години отново показва тялото си пред хора.
Никой не се взира в нея и никой нищо не й казва. "Това беше като експлозивна терапия. Започнах да се наслаждавам на живота си по-пълноценно и осъзнах, че не е толкова голяма работа и че няма нужда да се ограничавам", казва англичанката.
"Става дума за уникални индивиди, косата и гримът отнемат от естествената им красота", казва фотографът Брок Елбанк. За изложбата си той събира деца и възрастни от 13 държави. Отнема му няколко години, докато ги открие.
За първи път тя ще бъде представена - от 14 до 21 март в "Оксо Тауър" в Лондон. А след това ще направи международна обиколка.
Хора от цял свят вече са се свързали с Джема, сред тях има родители, които се надяват, че ще успеят да помогнат на децата си да се чувстват по-добре със себе си.
"Не е красота, въпреки рождените белези, това е красота заради рождените белези. Надявам се, че изложбата ще промени начина, по който хората мислят за тези с видими различия", казва още Елбанк.
View this post on Instagram
I am who I am, I am who I want to be. My skin does not define me as a person. My skin is not an excuse to condemn me. And my skin is not a reason to judge me. My skin is my friend and enemy, this is my challenge and my fortress. And I'm learning to live in my skin every day. . #perfectionofmyskin #inmyskiniwin #bareyourbirthmark #cmn #nevus #skin #unique #motivation #inspiration #bodypositive #bodygoals #art #beautiful #girl #lifestory #underwear #challenge #love #live #different #life #sensual #gowiththeflow #body #raisingawareness #media #photo #tbt #followme
View this post on Instagram
Well, I want to be honest with you and tell you a little bit more about how I actually physically live my life with birthmarks. My posts showcase how confident I am about my birthmarks, self acceptance and how I've learned to live with my giant Nevus. Here is “behind the scene” of the fancy posts.. . ??I should start from the hairs, this is a very BIG and annoying topic for anyone who has many birthmarks and specially a giant one..Sooo my back is actually fluffy ???+? I can't do anything about that, and even more annoyingly, the hairs on the birthmarks all over my body are thicker and more dense than around the normal skin. We cant wax or shave them , or use removal creams ( because it could turn to melanoma ) and all I have heard from doctor is that I should cut them.. wait a second..CUT them?! Now you can imagine me ?.. it makes me sick .. Also there were lots of different situations when I really hated this "fluffy stuff". For example you might try to prepare your boyfriend that you have something unusual on your back .. but how do you explain that you are like a cute fluffy animal on touch?! ???+ let alone the many awkward questions you get whilst at school or on the streets... . ?? “Does it hurt?”- you asking .. It’s itching is so f***ing bad that it just drives you crazy! Sometimes I literally want to scratch my skin off???+ waking up at night because I can't control myself, scratching it which causes the birthmark to swells and forces me to get up and put cold compress on it. Sometimes I really feel like a ?. Just imagine some business meeting, of course I'm nervous, if I'm nervous it's itching a hundreds time more and my strength of will not to stretch myself ?? uuff... I am an adult now, I can control myself but children no, some scratch themselves till they draw blood at night. There is no solution besides growing up and learning how to control yourself. It's a part of our "difference" and we should learn to live with this. ??The last one for today is #Melanoma. ?????? #read below
View this post on Instagram
Many people would say that “sexy” is about the body. But for me, “sexy” is a smart, self-sufficient woman with confidence. I admire women who fear very little ¦? #lingerie @loungeintimates @loungeunderwear #womansday #perfectionofmyskin #bareyourbirthmark #gowiththeflow #inmyskiniwin #bodypositive #love #selflove #selfconfidence #selfesteem #confidence #inspiration #motivation #beauty #body #bodygoals #fit #girl #photo #tbt #followme
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating @victoriassecret Show with my morning coffee ?? Can you guess who is my favorite angel this year ?? #perfectionofmyskin #inmyskiniwin #bareyourbirthmark #gowiththeflow #vsfashionshow #beautiful #girl #confidence #selflove #selfesteem #bodygoals #bodypositive #underwear #coffee #morning #imperfections #perfections #photo #tbt #followme #fit
View this post on Instagram
You should never make fun of something that a person can't change about themselves? #perfectionofmyskin #inmyskiniwin #bareyourbirthmark #gowiththeflow #art #bodypositive #confidence #selfcare #selflove #selfesteem #inspiration #motivation #different #bodygoals #fitgirl #love #chill #beach #ocean #ootd #bikini #beachwear #swimsuit #miami #tbt #photo #followme
View this post on Instagram
On my social media feed I try to post fancy photos that showcase how confident I am about my birthmarks, self acceptance and how I've learned to live with my giant Nevus. But I want to be honest with you and tell you a little bit more about how I actually physically feel and give you some more information about birthmarks. Starting with the hairs, this is a very big and annoying topic for anyone who has many birthmarks and specially a giant one?.Sooo my back is actually fluffy ???+? I can't do anything about that, and even more annoyingly, the hairs on the birthmarks all over my body are thicker and more dense than around the normal skin. We cant wax or shave them and all I have heard from doctor is that I should cut them.. wait a second..CUT them?! Now you can imagine me ? ( for those who are interested I do wax around the birthmark only and that is my own personal risk and I wouldn’t ask anyone to follow my example. Also there were lots of different situations when I really hated this "fluffy stuff". For example you might try to prepare your boyfriend that you have something unusual on your back .. but how do you explain that you are like ? ( fluffy)on touch?! ???+ let alone the many awkward questions you get whilst at school or on the beach... Next- The itching is so f***ing bad that it just drives you crazy! Sometimes I literally want to scratch my skin off???+ waking up at night because I can't control myself, scratching it which causes the birthmark to swells and forces me to get up and put cold compress on it. Sometimes I really feel like a ?. Just imagine some business meeting, of course I'm nervous, if I'm nervous it's itching a hundreds time more and my strength of will not to stretch myself ?? uuff... I am an adult I now can control myself but children no, some scratch themselves till they draw blood at night. There is no solution besides growing up and learning how to control yourself. It's a part of our "difference" and we should learn to live with this. The last one for today is Melanoma. Skin cancer. Anyone could develop skin cancer because of one birthmark. But we have a hundreds of them! ??????
View this post on Instagram
People ask me a lot how I came to being free from my skin ? Well, that’s a good question but I’m not sure that I have a right answer for you ? I think that in my case was very important how my mom was dealing with it and my own character. ( Im soft, kind, friendly and realistically optimistic person ?) My mummy didn’t speak to me about my birthmarks until I did it. She never paid my attention to this and didn’t tell me that I’m special. She said that I didn’t ask her and only thing I did - I was drawing my skin using birthmarks in it ? I grew up like every normal child ( except lot of doctors and professors and traditional healers) until my 8th birthday. After I understood that people look, talk, point finger at me ,etc.. But everything I heard I used to forget in 10min. And now is the same. Because I don’t need this shitty energy to be part of me. Of course it was not like this all the time, as I said before my way to accept myself is still ongoing. But I don’t like when people feel pity to me, I do not like to feel unhappy and be offended by everyone and say that the world is unfair . That’s the easiest that you can do. To be miserable and annoying. But dare to love yourself, and the world around you. Dare to work out every day and eat healthy, learning new things, read books, because YOU it’s not only your birthmarks , stretch marks or your cellulite or your psoriasis or your vitiligo it’s ALL about what is inside YOU and your head, about your energy. We are holistic. Our mind , our body , our soul. Turn your attention to yourself as to something whole and united , be honest, open and attentive ¦? #bikini @lareveche ! the only original swimwear with flowers ? #perfectionofmyskin #bareyourbirthmark #inmyskiniwin #gowiththeflow #inspiration #motivation #skin #love #beautiful #girl #beach #swimsuit #bikini #photo #bodygoals #bodypositive #tbt #happy #followme #lifestory #summer #chill #vibe
View this post on Instagram
It's really important to share the idea that being different might feel like a problem at the time, but ultimately diversity is a strength. #photo @lovemiphoto #bareyourbirthmark #inmyskiniwin #rolemodel #different #unique #photographer #professional #beautiful #girl #tbt #follow #me #ootd #lifestyle #fashion #style
Raising awareness for the next two weeks on this huge billboard overlooking Waterloo Bridge! #howdoyouCMeNow #waterloo #london #raisingawareness #CMN #skincondition #birthmark pic.twitter.com/LXIbHlT91O— Caring Matters Now (@cmnsupportgroup) March 11, 2019
Абонамент за печатен или електронен "24 часа", както и за другите издания на Медийна група България.
-
Откриват първа фериботна връзка между континенталните части на Турция и Гърция
-
Борисов пристигна в Азербайджан за участието си в Седмия глобален бакински форум
-
Амал и Джордж Клуни в изящни тоалети на вечеря с принц Чарлз в Бъкингамския дворец
-
Британска депутатка вече се отказа от собственото си предложение за Брекзит
-
Съд преразглежда решение, според което жертва била прекалено грозна, за да бъде изнасилена
-
За първи път България спечели медал при мъжете от световно по биатлон!
-
Кюфтета на фурна
-
Майките се самоубиват при неадекватно движение
-
Как се групират зеленчуците според изискванията им към околната среда
-
Нискококачественият премикс води до минерален дефицит при телетата
-
Основни грижи за маслиновото дръвче
-
Да се сложи край на манията по големите яйца, настояват британски птицевъди
-
Колко е важно разбирането от страна на мъжа след раждането
-
Хумус от цвекло - лек за настинката
-
215 многодетни българки очакват държавна бавачка
-
Фондация „Искам бебе“ се присъедини към общинската програма „Ин витро“ във Велико Търново
-
Как да подобрите имунитета през бременността
-
Роди се най-голямото бебе в Северна Македония