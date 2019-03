Трудната бременност на Джесика Симпсън, или защо изчезна пъпът на актрисата

View this post on Instagram

All you moms out there know what it feels like to have your face feel bloated and swell during pregnancy ?! Being a #teamipartner and using @teamiblends natural green tea detox mask has been a serious lifesaver right now- it’s gentle on my skin, pulls out my blackheads (AMAZING) and leaves my skin soft and tight. ? I definitely stand behind this brand and love that it’s American based and female founded ????. I hope you ladies treat yourself to an affordable at home spa day and save 25% by using code: JSIMPSON when you get it! #thankyouteami #cleanskincare