Люис Хамилтън скочи с парашут: Сега това е най-любимото ми нещо за правене (Видео)

This is my fav thing to do currently. The reason I sky dive is I love that there are really no limits in free fall. It’s incredible to just let your mind free, remove all doubt and any insecurities you may be feeling in life and jump. I think in life many of us don’t take that leap because of fear, something of which holds us back from greatness. You can do anything you put your mind to. I was nervous the first time but this has helped me to let go of many things and go for the things I love. Don’t let fear dictate your life. You can do anything you put your mind to I truly believe that??