Британка събра най-голямата колекция за Хари Потър (Снимки)

View this post on Instagram

The Niffler is well and truly out of the bag. I have been awarded the Guinness World Records Title for the largest Wizarding World memorabilia collection of 3686 items in the entire world. ?? Thank you to everyone who has helped me and especially to @museumcontextuk and the @bbcbreakfast for organising and sponsoring me for this record ?? @wbtourlondon @bbcbreakfast @museumcontextuk @primark @monprice98 @crazygryffindor @wbpictures @officialvictoriamaclean @minalimadesign @cherrywallis @bbcnews @instagram @warnerbrosentertainment @unistudios @itvnews #fantasticbeasts #influencer #subscriptionbox #february #contentcreator @guinnessworldrecords @harrypotterfilm @fantasticbeastsmovie @pottermore @theleakycauldronnews @leakycon @walkaboutswansea @walescomiccon #guinnessworldrecord #worldrecords #promoter @staracetoys @steiff_official #influencer #influencers #influencermarketing #contentcreator #contentcreators