Британка събра най-голямата колекция за Хари Потър (Снимки)

Виктория Маклийн - майка на три деца от Южен Уелс, беше вписана в Книгата на рекордите на Гинес за най-голямата колекция за Хари Потър, съобщи Скай нюз.

За 18 години Виктория Маклийн е събрала 3686 безценни за нея предмети. Любимият й е от Япония - пъзъл златен снич, покрит с 24- каратово злато.

Виктория, която е на 39 години, се запалила по Хари Потър, когато била на 21 години. Тогава прочела първата книга - "Хари Потър и философският камък" - четири години след като била публикувана. Оттогава купува всичко, което й попадне пред очите. Все още обаче не е успяла да придобие екземпляр от първото издание на "Хари Потър и философският камък", информира БТА.

Колекцията се оценява на 100 000 лири.

Досега рекордът в тази категория принадлежеше на Менахем Ашер Варгас от Мексико.
Безплатни консултации за атопичен дерматит във ВМА

Безплатни консултации на пациенти с атопичен дерматит ще се извършват във Военномедицинска академия /ВМА/. Това съобщиха от лечебното заведение. Специалистите ще преглеждат на 28 и 29 март, от 9.

Мъж в аптека: Вади парите, ще ви направя на решето!

Под ръководството и надзора на Софийска районна прокуратура е повдигнато обвинение на задържано лице, опитало да извърши въоръжен грабеж в аптека в центъра на столицата,

Потенето може да е сигнал за тези 8 болести

Изпотяването е нормална реакция на тялото. То го охлажда и изхвърля токсините. Въпреки това прекомерната и миризлива пот кара човек да се чувства неудобно може да е сигнал за нещо нередно.

Къде се намира второто сърце на мъжа?

С напрадването на възрастта преобладаващ процент от мъжете започват да изпитват затруднения в уринирането от различно естество. Причина за това е малък орган,

Пекин ще се бори със затлъстяването и късогледството сред децата

Пекинските здравни власти стартираха програма за справяне със затлъстяването, късогледството и психосоциалните проблеми сред децата. В нейните рамки ще бъде създадена база данни за очното здраве на

За 10 години полип на дебелото черво може да стане рак

l Онколозите препоръчват пълни прегледи на всяка декада след 45 г. l При 1 от 3-ма болни откриват фамилен риск Населението на земята застарява, живее във все по-замърсена среда,

Отново удължиха срока за подаване на оферти за летище София

Това е 5-тото удължаване на срока Преди 10 дни парламента прие законодателни промени, за да има повече кандидати  Отново удължиха срока за подаване на оферти за концесията на летище София.

Желязков: Бесен съм, двама български депутати можеха да решат проблем на половин Европа

Това заяви транспортният министър Росен Желязков в коментар за резултатите от гласуването пакетът за "Мобилност" да влезе в дневния ред на последното заседание на Европейския парламент.

Немски институт тества здравината и безопасността на дрехи за България

Всички собствени марки на “Лидл” са проверени в “Хоенщайн” Непромокаемите якета са подложени на “дъждовна” проверка - с фуния върху тях се изсипва вода,

Строителните предприемачи в отворено писмо: Не ни въвличайте в политически битки

Национална асоциация на строителните предприемачи излезе с отворено писмо във връзка с публичните дискусии относно имотните сделки на определени политици.

София Тех парк стартира нова програма за иноватори (Снимки)

Кандидатства за суперкомпютър Нова програма за иноватори стартира „София Тех парк". Освен за стартъпи, тя ще е насочена основно към развитието на приложната наука и нейното комерсиализиране.

И "Еврохолд" кандидат за ЧЕЗ. Фирмата: Не коментираме слухове

Българската финансова група “Еврохолд” е новият кандидат за активите на ЧЕЗ в България, съобщи чешкият вестник “Лидове новини”. Според медията преди няколко дни се е провела среща между мениджърите

Красимир Балъков категорично отрече информациите, че ще смени Петър Хубчев начело на националния отбор. Това той направи в профила си в социалните мрежи. "Първо: Никой от БФС не е водил разговори с мен за каквито и да е промени или назначения. Второ: Националният отбор има много важен мач в Косово и такива фалшиви новини,

Бившият английски национал Дейвид Бекъм бе въвлечен в опит за самоубийство на бившия си зет Крис Донъли. В момента родственикът на футболиста участва в британско риалити шоу, където разказа за ужасен момент от живота си. Донъли е бивш съпруг на Джоан Бекъм - сестрата на Дейвид. Двамата се развеждат,

С ослепителна визия се показа жената до Лионел Меси. Антонела Рокуцо и двама от синовете им - Тиаго и Матео, бяха главната атракция по време на кръщене в Каталуния тази неделя. Семейство Меси уважи своя добър приятел и бивш съотборник в "Барселона" Сеск Фабрегас, който организира церемонията в стара базилика.

