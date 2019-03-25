Британка събра най-голямата колекция за Хари Потър (Снимки)25.03.2019 19:42; 24 часа онлайн
Виктория Маклийн - майка на три деца от Южен Уелс, беше вписана в Книгата на рекордите на Гинес за най-голямата колекция за Хари Потър, съобщи Скай нюз.
За 18 години Виктория Маклийн е събрала 3686 безценни за нея предмети. Любимият й е от Япония - пъзъл златен снич, покрит с 24- каратово злато.
Виктория, която е на 39 години, се запалила по Хари Потър, когато била на 21 години. Тогава прочела първата книга - "Хари Потър и философският камък" - четири години след като била публикувана. Оттогава купува всичко, което й попадне пред очите. Все още обаче не е успяла да придобие екземпляр от първото издание на "Хари Потър и философският камък", информира БТА.
Колекцията се оценява на 100 000 лири.
Досега рекордът в тази категория принадлежеше на Менахем Ашер Варгас от Мексико.
View this post on Instagram
The Niffler is well and truly out of the bag. I have been awarded the Guinness World Records Title for the largest Wizarding World memorabilia collection of 3686 items in the entire world. ?? Thank you to everyone who has helped me and especially to @museumcontextuk and the @bbcbreakfast for organising and sponsoring me for this record ?? @wbtourlondon @bbcbreakfast @museumcontextuk @primark @monprice98 @crazygryffindor @wbpictures @officialvictoriamaclean @minalimadesign @cherrywallis @bbcnews @instagram @warnerbrosentertainment @unistudios @itvnews #fantasticbeasts #influencer #subscriptionbox #february #contentcreator @guinnessworldrecords @harrypotterfilm @fantasticbeastsmovie @pottermore @theleakycauldronnews @leakycon @walkaboutswansea @walescomiccon #guinnessworldrecord #worldrecords #promoter @staracetoys @steiff_official #influencer #influencers #influencermarketing #contentcreator #contentcreators
View this post on Instagram
Just a few changes to my bedroom before the BBC do a tour tomorrow ready for the results of my Guinness World Record. Scary stuff indeed. Feeling really sick if I’m honest. So scared and worried that the result won’t be the one I wanted. I truly hope it is though other wise I think I will feel like I have let so many fans down. @harrypotterfilm @thenoblecollection @fantasticbeastsmovie @noblecollectionuk @bbcnews @instagram @wbpictures @warnerbrosentertainment @unistudios @officialvictoriamaclean @wbtourlondon @itvnews @guinnessworldrecords @itvwales @bbcwalesnews @harrypotterfilm @fantasticbeastsmovie #wizardingworld #harrypotter #roomtour #harrypotteruk #victoriamaclean
View this post on Instagram
Tomorrow at 12pm over on my Victoria Maclean YouTube channel I will be giving you all the information you needed to see if I am the new Guinness World Record holder ? ?? @wbpictures @wbtourlondon @officialvictoriamaclean @fantasticbeastsmovie @guinnessworldrecords @harrypotterfilm @thecaratshop @bbcnews @universalorlando @instagram @warnerbrosentertainment @unistudios @itvnews @itvwales #fantasticbeasts #influencer #subscriptionbox #february #contentcreator #victoriamaclean #thecaratshop @swarovski @swarovskiforprofessionals
View this post on Instagram
I’m loving my new work space in my Studio. It looks so good. Still paying about with my items and the look, wish the radiator wasn’t there so I could actually have the desk against the wall but it still looks amazing. ?? I’ve still got to figure out where my Guinness World Record certificate will go IF I get it. ?? Where do YOU think I should put my Certificate from @guinnessworldrecords? ?? @instagram @wbpictures @warnerbrosentertainment @unistudios @officialvictoriamaclean @guinnessworldrecords @universalorlando @bbcnews @itvnews @itvwales @thenoblecollection @bbcwalesnews @steiff_official @staracetoys
View this post on Instagram
First lot of photos of my cabinets now they are all places out nice ? ?? #fantasticbeasts #influencer #potterheads #influencermarketing #contentcreator #victoriamaclean #harrypotteruk #display #glasscabinets #stunning @lego @youtube @instagram @wbpictures @officialvictoriamaclean @lootcrate @wbtourlondon @mugglenet @wbtourlondon @mugglenet @warnerbrosuk @mugglefacts @iwootofficial @guinnessworldrecords @theleakycauldronnews
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a photo from my official @guinnessworldrecords count for the largest Harry Potter Collection. Thank you again to @museumcontextuk for sponsoring me to get the results done quicker so@hoping I will know the results in a few weeks ? ?? @guinnessworldrecords @twobroomsticksemporium @youtube @instagram @wbpictures @officialvictoriamaclean @lootcrate @wbtourlondon @mugglenet @warnerbrosuk @mugglefacts @iwootofficial @museumcontextuk @hphogwartsmystery #fantasticbeasts #influencer #potterheads #influencermarketing #contentcreator #harrypotter #worldrecord #victoriamaclean @officialvictoriamaclean #harrypotteruk #recordbreaker
View this post on Instagram
How stunning is this Sterling Silver Swarovski time turner necklace by @thecaratshop from @twobroomsticksemporium ? absolutely stunning. I love it so much ? ?? @twobroomsticksemporium @thecaratshop @instagram @wbpictures @warnerbrosentertainment @officialvictoriamaclean @thenoblecollection @noblecollectionuk @harrypotterfilm @fantasticbeastsmovie #fantasticbeasts #influencer #subscriptionbox #february #contentcreator #victoriamaclean #harrypotteruk #harrypotter #youtuber #niffler
�������View this post on Instagram
This #ThestralThursday vlog is all about this incredible Carnival Apple Pen from Fantastic Beasts. The Crimes of Grindelwald by @noblecollectionuk ? . @noblecollectionuk @fantasticbeastsmovie @leakycon @wbpictures @warnerbrostv @warnerbrosentertainment @officialvictoriamaclean @bioworld @theleakycauldron @wbtourlondon @mugglenet @mugglefacts @harrypotterfilm @pottermore @empukofficial #officialvictoriamaclean #crimesofgrindelwald #propreplica #harrypotter #carnevalapplepen #fantasticbeasts #crimesofgrindelwald #crimesofgrindelwaldedit #crimesofgrindelwald #crimesofgrindelwaldedit #fantasticbeasts2 #fantasticbeastsmovie #influencer #influencermarketing #influencers
Абонамент за печатен или електронен "24 часа", както и за другите издания на Медийна група България.
-
Чавушоглу: Ще предприемем действия в ООН срещу решението на САЩ за Голанските възвишения
-
Отново удължиха срока за подаване на оферти за летище София
-
Желязков: Бесен съм, двама български депутати можеха да решат проблем на половин Европа
-
Дясно “копито” донесе важната и сладка победа на Германия над Холандия
-
Предложението на Ердоган - "Света София" да стане джамия, ядоса Гърция
-
Немски институт тества здравината и безопасността на дрехи за България
-
Коко вдигна купон за бебето
-
Младежи дариха апарат за недоносени бебета на пловдивска болница
-
От какви хранителни вещества се нуждае кърмачката?
-
Кайли Дженър иска да има повече деца
-
Какво се случва с организма на бременната при непълноценно хранене
-
Британско семейство дава 40 000 лири годишно на бавачка, за да бъде принцеса