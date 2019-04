Кристиан Лубутен пуска нов модел обувки, вдъхновени от прашните улици в Пакистан

View this post on Instagram

Christian Louboutin has reintroduced the Peshawari chapal and named it the 'Imran Sandal' Would you agree this is cultural appropriation????? #LouboutinWorld #Fashion #Lifestyle #Magazine #TEdit #TEditReports #Karachi #Lahore #Islamabad #Pakistan #Style #Trends #Instadaily #Instagood #Photooftheday