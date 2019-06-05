21-годишна американка постави рекорд, като посети всички страни на планетата (Снимки)05.06.2019 17:23; 24 часа онлайн
21-годишната американка Лекси Олфорд подобри рекорда на Гинес за най-млад човек, посетил всичките 196 суверенни държави на планетата, съобщи агенция ЮПИ, цитирана от БТА.
Рекордьорката се яви в севернокорейската част на "синята къща" в демилитаризираната зона между двете Кореи, като по този начин достигна до последната държава в своя списък.
Олфорд изпитала големи затруднения във връзка с наложената забрана на американското правителство за посещенията в КНДР, но по правилата на Гинес тя имала право да стъпи на нейната територия в "синята къща" и това да се зачете за преминаване на границата й.
Младата американка подобрява предишния рекорд в дисциплината, принадлежащ на 24-годишния британец Джеймс Аскит. Според Лекси Олфорд най-трудната част от приключението й не било самото посещение на различните страни, а представянето на доказателства, че тя е пребивавала в тях. От Гинес искали подписани свидетелски удостоверения за всяка една от държавите в списъка й, самолетни билети, печати в паспорта, хотелски разписки и други формалности.
View this post on Instagram
Miscalculating risk since ‘98 ????????? Over the past few years I’ve developed an affinity for offbeat places. And its been rewarding me nearly every step of the way. Places like Venezuela have been written off by the average traveler as somewhere that’s too dangerous to travel. That’s a logical conclusion to reach given what we see on the news but it’s an underestimation of the genuine kindness within real Venezuelan people. I’ll always remember this trip as one of my all time favorites? ????????? Photo by @fearlessandfar
View this post on Instagram
Visiting Mauritius was a dream of mine for so long that I was worried maybe the real place wouldn’t match the story in my head. Not sure if I just got really lucky in this country but it was as if I was in a movie where everything has this surreal cinematic quality. Also couldn’t believe how warm & full of life the ocean was just right off the beach! Feeling nostalgic ? ????????? What’s a country you’ve always dreamed of going to?
View this post on Instagram
Hey guys! I’m finally back in California and what a strange month its been for me. ???????? ????????? My route looked something like this: Tunis, Tunisia> Tripoli, Libya > Cairo, Egypt > Asmara, Eritrea > Luanda, Angola > Tashkent, Uzbekistan > Ashgabat, Turkmenistan > Istanbul, Turkey????????? ???????? I was off the grid this past week in Turkmenistan because online censorship blocks all access to social media and search engines within the country. On the bright side, it was really good to disconnect and genuinely explore some new places without google maps or looking up photos & locations beforehand! I have more than a few stories to tell & I’m feeling grateful to have the privilege to share them with you?
View this post on Instagram
One of the most beautiful aspects of social media is that there are some of you reading this who I’ve never met, we have no mutual friends and somehow I still feel like we know each other on an interesting level since we interact constantly. ? ???????? There’s also so many of you who I’ve only met once. It’s amazing to have this ability to stay connected to the lives of people you’ve met along your journey. This way your time together doesn’t really have to end when you say goodbye. The healthiest way to use this place is to engage with the people who make you feel good about life. ???? ?????? ? ????? For me it’s really easy to find people on social media who I aspire to be like. Whether it’s the type of photography or aesthetics they post, the image they portray or the way they carry themselves. Get to know those people! Making real, tangible connections with each other is why this platform was created! ????????? ? ?? Thanks @alexdiii for snapping this epic photo of one of my favorite places & moments in time
View this post on Instagram
This summer was crazy? Africa chewed me up and spit me out a new, slightly traumatized person. I’m mentally exhausted and I’ve been seeing the world through completely different eyes now. It’s already been more than a month since this trip and I’m still looking for the words to describe what I experienced in these places. ????????? Dear Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Senegal, Mauritania, Algeria, Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Cameroon, Sao Tome, Gabon, Seychelles, Mauritius, Lesotho, Swaziland, Comoros, Madagascar, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, Rep. of Congo, and Central African Republic- ????????? Thank you for giving me an unfiltered glimpse into an aspect of the world that, for the most part, goes unmentioned. I hope someday I can find the right words to tell their stories ¦?
����View this post on Instagram
I will never forget these moments? This mountain gorilla’s eyes were dark brown and her ears looked just like mine. She sat shoulder to shoulder with me, bumping my face with the stems she was eating. I watched her fingertips wrap around the branches and heard her teeth chewing. It was so surreal to be in their presence, especially since we share 98% of the same DNA. ????????? This was by far one of the most unique experiences I’ve ever had. For anyone that’s heard the stigma that Africa is dangerous and scary to travel through, it’s not true at all! Everyone I met on this trip was so welcoming and eager to make a change in the way the world views their country so they’re extra helpful in every way they can be. Definitely don’t sleep on Rwanda!
