Бивша "Мис Вселена" блокирана на Бали (Снимки)

Today I am grateful for ? - This tropical warm weather + sun on my skin. - The beautiful staff here at @blisssanctuaryforwomen who give me cuddles every day. - To be served lemon waters & fresh coconuts instead of cocktails on a holiday ? -To the beautiful married couple I sat next to on my flight over who are still checking up on me O? - For new discoveries about myself in this environment that has given me the space to sit in peace & reflect on my life. #Followyourbliss