Вижте легендарни кадри на София Лорен и Джейн Мансфийлд (Снимки)

View this post on Instagram

Sophia Loren and Jayne Mansfield photographed during a party at Romanoff’s in Beverly Hills, 1957. - In 1957, Sophia Loren had just signed a deal with Paramount Pictures and was flown out to California. To celebrate her new contract, the studio threw a welcome party for her in Beverly Hills, with actress Jayne Mansfield on the guestlist. At the party, Jayne introduced herself to Sophia, who looked on in surprise at the low-cut dress worn by the blonde. The dress was the focus of a notorious publicity stunt intended to take the media attention away from the Italian newcomer. - “She came right for my table, she knew everyone was watching. She sat down. And now, she was barely..Listen. Look at the picture. Where are my eyes? I’m staring at her nipples because I am afraid they are about to come onto my plate! In my face you can see the fear. I’m so frightened that everything in her dress is going to blow - BOOM! - and spill all over the table.” - Sophia Loren said during an interview in 2014 for Entertainment Weekly. - But don’t be mistaken! There was never any bad blood between the two stars, as you can see by swiping right for more photos from this evening. - “There may be other photos, but this is the picture. This is the one that shows how it was. This is the only picture.” Sophia explained. But even after all these years, she states that she still gets asked to autograph the iconic photo. When asked about it in an interview, this was her response. “Many, many times I am given this photo to autograph it, and I never do. I don’t want to have anything to do with that. And also out of respect for Jayne Mansfield because she’s not with us anymore.” (Jayne unfortunately died in a car crash in 1967.)