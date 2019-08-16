Меган и Хари на тайна почивка в Ибиса

Меган и Хари на тайна почивка в Ибиса16.08.2019 14:05; 24 часа онлайн
На 4 август съпругата на принц Хари Меган Маркъл навърши 38 години.
Херцогинята на Съсекс прекарала личния си празник в Лондон, но след това, без излишен шум, двамата заминала заедно с принц Хари и 3-месечния им син Арчи на семейна почивка в Ибиса, Испания. Те прекарали 6 дни на острова, където отседнали в частна вила, съобщава Entertainment Tonight.
Това не е първият път, когато аристократите тайно напускат британската столица и се отдават на ваканция.
Преди дни в официалния профил на двойката в Инстаграм се появи снимка от посещението им в Ботсвана, Африка, Кадърът е отпреди 2 години, когато Меган и Хари отбелязаха Световния ден на слона. Те бяха там малко преди да обявят годежа си.
???????? Today is #WorldElephantDay and we are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars! These collars allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as to learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely. In honour of this amazing support, EWB have named their most recently collared Elephant...ELLEN! We can’t wait to see where she will go! ? Two years ago on World Elephant Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Dr Chase to help in this conservation effort. Below, a few words from Mike and his partner Kelly at EWB: • ‘Today is a day to honor and celebrate the majestic elephant and to make a strong stand for conserving and protecting one of the world’s most beloved animals. elephants are intelligent, sentient beings capable of emotions from joy to grief. They are ‘environmental engineers,’ a key-stone umbrella species, and the fight to save them is in effect, a fight to save entire ecosystems and all wildlife. Today elephants are facing many challenges; habitat loss and competition for resources creates conflict with humans, climate change and fires destroy much needed resources and poaching for the demand of ivory makes elephants bigger targets than ever. African elephants are especially prone to human-wildlife conflict because of their large home ranges. Finding, preserving and creating elephant corridors is therefore of great importance in helping to maintain habitats suitable for movement and minimising human-elephant conflict. Corridors are a mitigation technique to better the livelihoods of local communities and the elephants themselves, by providing environment and ample space for wildlife to navigate from one habitat patch to another, without affecting the livelihoods of communities.’ • EWB - Dr Mike Chase, Ms Kelly Landen . ? by DOS © SussexRoyal Additional photos: EWB
