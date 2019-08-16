Меган и Хари на тайна почивка в Ибиса

https://www.24chasa.bg/ojivlenie/article/7609233 www.24chasa.bg 16.08.2019 14:05; 24 часа онлайн     
Принц Хари и съпругата му Меган Снимка: Ройтерс

На 4 август съпругата на принц Хари Меган Маркъл навърши 38 години.

Херцогинята на Съсекс прекарала личния си празник в Лондон, но след това, без излишен шум, двамата заминала заедно с принц Хари и 3-месечния им син Арчи на семейна почивка в Ибиса, Испания. Те прекарали 6 дни на острова, където отседнали в частна вила, съобщава Entertainment Tonight.

Това не е първият път, когато аристократите тайно напускат британската столица и се отдават на ваканция.

Преди дни в официалния профил на двойката в Инстаграм се появи снимка от посещението им в Ботсвана, Африка, Кадърът е отпреди 2 години, когато Меган и Хари отбелязаха Световния ден на слона. Те бяха там малко преди да обявят годежа си.
View this post on Instagram

???????? Today is #WorldElephantDay and we are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars! These collars allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as to learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely. In honour of this amazing support, EWB have named their most recently collared Elephant...ELLEN! We can’t wait to see where she will go! ? Two years ago on World Elephant Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Dr Chase to help in this conservation effort. Below, a few words from Mike and his partner Kelly at EWB: • ‘Today is a day to honor and celebrate the majestic elephant and to make a strong stand for conserving and protecting one of the world’s most beloved animals. elephants are intelligent, sentient beings capable of emotions from joy to grief. They are ‘environmental engineers,’ a key-stone umbrella species, and the fight to save them is in effect, a fight to save entire ecosystems and all wildlife. Today elephants are facing many challenges; habitat loss and competition for resources creates conflict with humans, climate change and fires destroy much needed resources and poaching for the demand of ivory makes elephants bigger targets than ever. African elephants are especially prone to human-wildlife conflict because of their large home ranges. Finding, preserving and creating elephant corridors is therefore of great importance in helping to maintain habitats suitable for movement and minimising human-elephant conflict. Corridors are a mitigation technique to better the livelihoods of local communities and the elephants themselves, by providing environment and ample space for wildlife to navigate from one habitat patch to another, without affecting the livelihoods of communities.’ • EWB - Dr Mike Chase, Ms Kelly Landen . ? by DOS © SussexRoyal Additional photos: EWB

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Абонамент за печатен или електронен "24 часа", както и за другите издания на Медийна група България.

Други от Възход и падение

Меган и Хари на тайна почивка в Ибиса

На 4 август съпругата на принц Хари Меган Маркъл навърши 38 години. Херцогинята на Съсекс прекарала личния си празник в Лондон, но след това, без излишен шум,

Ето какво крие в чантичката си кралица Елизабет Втора

Кралският биограф Сали Бедел Смит разказа какво носи в чантата си британската кралица Елизабет II, съобщи вестник The Sun. Според писателя, кралицата винаги носи очила за четене, ментови бонбони,

Брад Пит, Леонардо ди Каприо, Тарантино - новият златен триъгълник в киното

С "Имало едно време в Холивуд" Брад Пит, Леонардно ди Каприо и Куентин Тарантино заформят нов златен триъгълник в света на голямото кино. Не само заради ореола,

Юън Макгрегър преговаря с "Дисни" да се завърне в ролята на джедая Оби-Уан Кеноби

Британският актьор Юън Макгрегър е в преговори с “Дисни” да се завърне в ролята на джедая Оби-Уан Кеноби от “Междузвездни войни”, пише “Варайъти”. Слухове за неговото завръщане циркулират в интернет

Новини

Последно от

Последно от

Още от Възход и падение

Йорданка Кузманова празнува със спомени от над 300 роли

Днес рожден ден празнува Йорданка Кузманова - една от най-обичаните български актриси. Нейният талант проличава още на кандидатстудентските изпити във ВИТИЗ - името ѝ е първото в списъците на

“България търси талант” стартира на 15 септември

“Свършиха предварителните кастинги и мога отговорно да заявя, че се задава изключителен сезон”, каза Любен Дилов-син пред Би Ти Ви. Той е част от журито на “България търси талант” тази година

Жената-дракон дала 73 000 долара, за да заприлича на безполово влечуго

Жената-дракон Таямат Лиджън Медуза е похарчила 73 хиляди долара за телесни модификации, които целят тя окончателно да заприлича на безполово влечуго, пише в. "Метро".

Йоанна Драгнева роди първа дъщеричка, Калин Сърменов има трета (Обзор)

“С всяко следващо момиче вероятността за момче става все по-голяма!”, написа в официалната си страница във фейсбук Калин Сърменов под новината, че е станал татко на трета дъщеря на 14 август.

Ози Озбърн плакал, когато разбрал, че синът му се развежда

Бившият фронтмен на "Блек сабат" Ози Озбърн се разплакал, когато синът му Джак му съобщил, че ще се развежда, пише Контактмюзик. Тридесет и три годишният Озбърн младши се раздели със съпругата си

Последно от

Последно от

Актуално от

Двама с нилска треска у нас

На 15 август националната референтна лаборатория по предавани с кърлежи инфекции към Националния център по заразни и паразитни болести потвърди лабораторно два случая на западнонилска треска.

Започва национална лятна АНТИСПИН кампания

От днес до 15 септември с различни инициативи и безплатни изследвания ще протече лятната национална АНТИСПИН кампания. Това съобщиха от пресслужбата на Министерството на здравеопазването /МЗ/.

В китайската медицина езикът е като карта на тялото

Езикът е не само орган с помощта, на който общуваме и усещаме вкусовете. Според традиционната китайска медицина той е и удобен инструмент за диагностика, съобщава "Радио Китай".

Комарите с най-голяма роля в човешката история

Oт 198 0г. до 2010 г. маларията е отнела живота на между 1,2 млн. и 2,7 млн. души всяка година. Според доклада на Световната здравна организация от 2017 г.

Отбелязват 66 г. от подвига на д-р Стефан Черкезов

С вой на сирени и минута мълчание, търновските лекари и медицински специалисти почетоха паметта на своя патрон д-р Стефан Черкезов и на лекарите, загинали при изпълнение на служебния си дълг в

Невролози и хирурзи преглеждат безплатно в пловдивска болница

От 16 до 23 август в медицинския център пловдивската общинска болница "Св. Пантелеймон" ще се проведат безплатни прегледи по неврология и хирургия, съобщиха от здравното заведение.

Последно от

Последно от

Китай е намалил с над 1.1 трилиона юана данъците и таксите през първото полугодие на годината

Според публикувани неотдавна от Националното данъчно управление данни, през първото полугодие на годината Китай е намалил с 1.17 трилиона юана данъците и таксите, информира Радио "Китай"

Лондонската фондова борса претърпя най-дългото спиране на работа от 8 години

Технически проблем на Лондонската фондова борса (London Stock Exchange) спря в петък търговията на водещите британски компании, известни като "сини чипове" за цял час и 40 минути

Бързи, но не толкова яростни? Европа опитва да намери решение за е-тротинетките

Направо ги забранете. Налагайте глоби за превишена скорост. Накарайте ползвателите им да полагат изпит за правоуправление. От Париж до Берлин европейските градове търсят решения за двуколесното

БНБ: Към края на юни вземанията на дружествата за бързи кредити са 2.664 млрд. лв.

Към края на юни 2019 г. вземанията по кредити на дружествата, специализирани в кредитиране /т. нар. дружества за бързо кредитиране/ са 2.664 млрд. лв. Това е 2.

Михаел Вебер: 100 нови и 100 съществуващи крайпътни рамки са предадени на АПИ

100 нови и 100 съществуващи рамки са оборудвани и предадени на АПИ. Това каза Михаел Вебер, изпълнителен директор на "Капш телематик технолоджис България"

Превозвачите се запознават с толсистемата в 4 демонстрационни центрове от вторник

Транспортните фирми ще могат да се запознаят с работата на толсистемата в четири демонстрационни центрове в страната от вторник. Това обяви на пресконференция директорът на Националното тол

Избрано от Google

Четено
Всичко от деня
Днес | Вчера

Последни новини

Последно от

24 часа TV

Последно от

Последно от

ПОСЛЕДНО ОТ последно от 24 Часа

Бившето "златно момиче" Цветелина Стоянова е готова за кариера в археологията. Тя показа завидни умения в изкопаването на ценни вещи. В нейния случай това са камъни и минерали за бижута. Цвети не се посвени да хване кирката и лопатата и сама да си набави суровини за накитите, които изработва ръчно. "Често виждаме и оценяваме само крайния резултат,

Половинката на вратаря на "Манчестър Юнайтед Давид де Хеа - Едурне, се завръща ударно на музикалната сцена. Тя обяив, че ще пусне нов албум през 2020 година. Така ще сложи край на 4-годишното отсъствие, в което се беше отделила от сцената. След трансфера на любимия й тя го последва в Манчестър и позагърби музиката.

Кой е той Проф. д-р Тодор Кантарджиев е директор на Националния център по заразни и паразитни болести, председател на Българската асоциация на микробиолозите, зам.-председател на Научно дружество по микробиология, член на Управителния съвет на Европейската конфедерация по медицинска микология. - Проф.

© 2012 Всички права запазени 24 Часа - Забранява се възпроизвеждането изцяло или отчасти на материали и публикации, без предварително съгласие на редакцията; чл.24 ал.1 т.5 от ЗАвПСП не се прилага; неразрешеното ползване е свързано със заплащане на компенсация от ползвателя за нарушено авторско право, чийто размер ще се определи от редакцията.