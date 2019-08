Изоставено еленче намери майчина грижа при коза (Снимка)

Newborn fallow deer fawn abandoned by its own mother nursed by goat who gave birth on the same day at Park of Istanbul zoo https://t.co/Nr1ve6pkYk pic.twitter.com/OMnJqDKmY7

A new-born fawn, which was abandoned at the Istanbul zoo, has found a new mother in a goat that gave birth on the same day. https://t.co/HHvAhNTyxQ