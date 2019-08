Вижте най-красивите транссексуални модели в света (Снимки)

View this post on Instagram

Earth Day gives us a time to pause and reflect on our relationship with the environment. As humanity grows older and wiser, concerns for our planet have taken center stage. Humanity is waking up to the fact we have to cooperate with nature, not compete with her and Earth Day celebrates this awakening with over 1 billion people taking action to protect our shared environment but it’s not enough. We truly don’t have any higher priorities, because without this planet’s water, air, land and resources all those other things cannot exist. Every day is the day recommit to the most obvious and wisest courses of action. Experts, activists, organizers, and people who just care about their communities. Earth Day amplifies that. It's just one day. But it's an important day and it should be everyday. It shows us what's possible when we call come together. Earth is abundant with living things such as plants, animals, water, air, and human beings. We (humans, plants, animals) are made up of the earth and the earth is made of us. The earth asks us to take care of it so that in doing so we take care of ourselves and our future generations and humans, plants, animals, air, water. It asks us to be aware that we are as much a part of the earth than anything else and the earth and its nature is a part of everything. The earth asks of us to be content with how it is, to be content with ourselves and know that everything will change and grow at the pace and ways it needs to. To not push it over its limits, to not turn nature into something we can’t even call natural anymore. The earth asks us as humans to keep it clean and healthy, to keep ourselves clean and healthy. The earth provides for us a place to live, a place to sustain our humanly needs. The earth gives us food, shelter, air, everything . It is the most important thing that we have to focus on everyday . Mother Nature needs us more than ever . we are all in this together , let’s forget all ideas of communities , we are only one big community with plants and animals we are all Mother Earth child’s . Mama needs us #EarthDay?