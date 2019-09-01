Принц Хари: Нямам търпение да запозная съпругата си и сина си с Южна Африка

Принц Хари: Нямам търпение да запозная съпругата си и сина си с Южна Африка01.09.2019 11:30; Симона Бузова
"След няколко седмици семейството ми ще замине на първото си официално посещение в Африка, място в света, което за последните две десетилетия е като втори дом за мен. Екипът ни създаде успешна програма, която споделяме с вас с вълнение. От свое име искам да кажа, че нямам търпение да запозная съпругата си и сина си с Южна Африка. Ще се срещнем с всички вас много скоро. Това написа в инстаграм херцогът на Съсекс Хари, който след няколко седмици заминава на посещение в Африка, заедно със съпругата си Меган Маркъл и сина им Арчи.
Изявлението е подписано лично от принца, което не е типично за кралското семейство, но Хари и Меган нарушават протокола, откакто създадоха отделен профил на семейството си в социалните мрежи. Те често споделят личните си мисли и отправят обръщения.
Семейството ще посети заедно Южна Африка, а херцогът ще се отбие самостоятелно в Ангола, Ботсвана и Малави.
Ангола заема специално място в сърцето на принца. Страната бе посетена от майка му - принцеса Даяна, месеци преди трагичната й смърт през 1997 г.
През 2013 г. принц Хари посети район от Югоизточна Ангола с благотворителна организация, която той ръководи, и се запозна директно със страданието, което причиняват мините на обществото.
Херцогът е споделил на свои довереници, че иска да "изпълни завета на майка си" в много аспекти на нейните благотворителни и природозащитни дейности.
