Меган Маркъл се завърна официално към кралските си задължения (Снимки)

Меган Маркъл

Херцогиня Меган - съпругата на принц Хари, се върна към обществените си задължения след раждането на първото си дете, като лансира модна колекция в помощ на благотворителна организация, предаде Ройтерс.

Колекцията "Smart Set" ще се продава поне две седмици. Тя ще подпомогне "Smart Works" - благотворителна организация, която осигурява качествени дрехи и обучение на безработни жени за интервюта за работа. За всеки купен артикул един ще бъде даряван на организацията, на която Меган стана патрон тази година, предаде БТА.

Дрехите и аксесоарите са осигурени от модната верига "Джигсоу", от магазините "Джон Луис" и Маркс енд Спенсър", и от модната дизайнерка Миша Нуну, която е приятелка на херцогинята.

"Откакто дойдох във Великобритания, за мен е много важно да се срещам с общности и организации, който извършват значима дейност, и да се опитвам да правя каквото мога, за да им помогна" - каза херцогинята на Съсекс.
Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London...Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity - in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo - are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet - a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space. • “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of” - The Duchess of Sussex The collection – which features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today, with the objective of selling enough units to give Smart Works the essentials they need to help dress clients for the coming year! For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works, this 1:1 model allows customers to directly support the Smart Works women by playing a part in their success story - how they look and more importantly, how they feel. Photo © @JennyZarins

