Принц Хари празнува 35-я си рожден ден

Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex! ••••••••••••••• A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: • “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ??Happiest birthday!” • Color Photos © PA Images BW photo: Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal