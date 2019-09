Жените на Роналдо преди Джорджина - едни от най-красивите и желани в света (Снимки)

View this post on Instagram

Posting today about getting back to “feeling like me” post baby. Simply because whenever I post anything about training after birth or feeling myself again there’s always a handful of negative people who say “you 100% won’t do it” “you’ll be too tired” “spend time with your baby and not on your body” etc etc.... Well, first of all, anything can be done if you commit to it, make time for it and stay consistent with it. HOWEVER, me referencing to feeling like myself again isn’t just about losing some baby weight. Sure, that’ll get me looking like I used to, but there’s a lot more to feeling like I used to other than just wearing my old pre baby clothes! I don’t know why some people assume ALL we want to do after birth is “snap back.” Yes, I massively miss my training ? But there’s a lot more to me feeling good than just the way I look from going to the gym. For example, sleeping on my tummy. I miss that shit! It’s comfy and Its the only position that I can sleep through the whole night on. Playing rough with my dogs. I miss being able to cartwheel in the garden with them jumping all over me and barking. Running Hill sprints. Never did loads but the odd sprint with them out on our daily walks I love. Carrying my own shit. I do the big shop now and it takes forever carrying my bags back and forth when I can usually carry all 5 at once. Watching Gorka in his shows without requesting an aisle seat because I know I’ll have to wee 4 times in the first half alone. Those are some of the little things that mean nothing to anyone else but they all matter to me. And that’s what I’m referring to also. My size is the least of my worries after what my body will have been through. As and when I’m ready I’ll start all my programs again, and I’m excited for that! And I can’t wait to have Mini Marquez stood beside me thinking Wow! My mum really has her shit together and she could rule the world! Not just, my mum looks hot in a bikini! They will think that also.. ? ? just not as quickly as some people assume!