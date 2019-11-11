Леонардо ди Каприо на 45

Леонардо ди Каприо на 4511.11.2019 14:53; 24 часа онлайн
Любимецът на милиони фенове по света Леонардо ди Каприо празнува 45-ия си рожден ден. Актьорът е една от най-ярките холивудски звезди. Става популярен с ролите си в касови филми като „Титаник“ (1997), „Плажът“ (2000), „Бандите на Ню Йорк“ (2002), „Авиаторът“ (2004) и „Кървав диамант“ (2006).
Други хитови ленти с негово участие са „Животът на момчето“ (1993), „Защо тъгува Гилбърт Грейп“ (1993), „Бърз или мъртъв“ (1995), „Баскетболни дневници“ (1995), „Пълно затъмнение“ (1995), „Ромео и Жулиета“ (1996), „Стаята на Марвин“ (1996), „Желязната маска“ (1998), „Знаменитости“ (1998), „Хвани ме, ако можеш“ (2002), „От другата страна“ (2006), „11-ят час“ (2007), „Мрежа от лъжи“ (2008), „Пътят на промените“ (2008), „Злокобен остров“ (2010), „Генезис“ (2010), „Дж. Едгар“ (2011), „Джанго без окови“ (2012), „Великият Гетсби“ (2013), „Вълкът от Уолстрийт“ (2013) и „Завръщането“ (2015).
Последният филм - „Завръщането“, донесе на Ди Каприо и първия му „Оскар“.
Участието на Лео в различни каузи извън киното го прави дори още по-разпознаваем. Наскоро го видяхме и в компанията на шведската активистка Грета Тунберг.
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time. History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted. I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over. It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds. It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet. #FridaysforFuture #ClimateStrike @fridaysforfuture
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
Excited to be joining forces with @janegoodallinst to bring you an exclusive range of apparel benefitting ape conservation. Proceeds go to on-the-ground projects helping ensure the long-term survival of apes and their habitats. One week left to purchase - link in bio to see the collection.
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
Thank you @jacksonfamilywines, @bankofamerica, and @tiffanyandco for celebrating @leonardodicapriofdn’s 20th Anniversary and for your continued support and efforts to protect our planet. Additional thank you to our art partners: Lisa Schiff of @sfaadvisory, @sothebys, and @invaluableofficial. Photo Credit: Getty.
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
Support relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey and Irma. Text GIVE to 80077 to donate now. #Regram #RG @gettyentertainment: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx participate in the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon in NYC. Celebrities are joining forces in multiple cities to raise funds for recent hurricane victims. Proceeds will go to multiple charities assisting with relief efforts. | September 12, 2017 | ?: @twargophoto | #HandInHand via #GettyEntertainment
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
The lowland #rainforest of the Leuser Ecosystem are considered the world’s best remaining habitat for the critically endangered Sumatran #elephant. In these forests, ancient elephant migratory paths are still used by some of the last #wild herds of Sumatran elephants. But the expansion of Palm Oil plantations is fragmenting the #forest and cutting off key elephant migratory corridors, making it more difficult for elephant families to find adequate sources of food and water. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation is supporting local partners to establish a mega-fauna sanctuary in the Leuser Ecosystem, last place on Earth where Sumatran orangutans, tigers, rhinos and elephants coexist in the wild. Click the link in the bio to stand with @haka_sumatra as they fight to protect the Leuser Ecosystem. #SaveLeuserEcosystem #Indonesia
�Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
Last night’s win at the #Oscars was an incredible honor – but it was also an important opportunity to bring even more attention to #climatechange. Last year was the hottest in recorded history. Climate change is real, it is the most dire crisis our species has ever known, and it is happening right now. We must empower leaders who don’t speak for corporate interests but who speak for us, our children’s children and those whose voices cannot be heard. Take action now: LCV.org/act
