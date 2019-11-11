Леонардо ди Каприо на 45

Любимецът на милиони  фенове по света Леонардо ди Каприо празнува 45-ия си рожден ден. Актьорът е една от най-ярките холивудски звезди. Става популярен с ролите си в касови филми като „Титаник“ (1997), „Плажът“ (2000), „Бандите на Ню Йорк“ (2002), „Авиаторът“ (2004) и „Кървав диамант“ (2006).

Други хитови ленти с негово участие са „Животът на момчето“ (1993), „Защо тъгува Гилбърт Грейп“ (1993), „Бърз или мъртъв“ (1995), „Баскетболни дневници“ (1995), „Пълно затъмнение“ (1995), „Ромео и Жулиета“ (1996), „Стаята на Марвин“ (1996), „Желязната маска“ (1998), „Знаменитости“ (1998), „Хвани ме, ако можеш“ (2002), „От другата страна“ (2006), „11-ят час“ (2007), „Мрежа от лъжи“ (2008), „Пътят на промените“ (2008), „Злокобен остров“ (2010), „Генезис“ (2010), „Дж. Едгар“ (2011), „Джанго без окови“ (2012), „Великият Гетсби“ (2013), „Вълкът от Уолстрийт“ (2013) и „Завръщането“ (2015).

Последният филм - „Завръщането“, донесе на Ди Каприо и първия му „Оскар“.

Участието на Лео в различни каузи извън киното го прави дори още по-разпознаваем. Наскоро го видяхме и в компанията на шведската активистка Грета Тунберг.
There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time. History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted. I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over. It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds. It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet. #FridaysforFuture #ClimateStrike @fridaysforfuture

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

The lowland #rainforest of the Leuser Ecosystem are considered the world’s best remaining habitat for the critically endangered Sumatran #elephant. In these forests, ancient elephant migratory paths are still used by some of the last #wild herds of Sumatran elephants. But the expansion of Palm Oil plantations is fragmenting the #forest and cutting off key elephant migratory corridors, making it more difficult for elephant families to find adequate sources of food and water. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation is supporting local partners to establish a mega-fauna sanctuary in the Leuser Ecosystem, last place on Earth where Sumatran orangutans, tigers, rhinos and elephants coexist in the wild. Click the link in the bio to stand with @haka_sumatra as they fight to protect the Leuser Ecosystem. #SaveLeuserEcosystem #Indonesia

