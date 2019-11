Пожарите в Австралия са унищожили две къщи на Ръсел Кроу

I’m not in Australia. My family are safe, billeted with friends. Fire hit my place late in the day yesterday. My heart goes out to everyone in the valley. pic.twitter.com/EsLKtDQM51

Lost a couple of buildings , but overall very lucky so far.

Chapel roof scorched.

Deepest thanks to everyone on the ground.

Some fires still burning and we are out of water.

No livestock deaths to date.

Horses ok.

Let the chickens out and they are back, warm worms for breakfast! pic.twitter.com/kaKJ351MXC