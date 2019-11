Младеж празнува 4 години от сватбата си със 74-годишна: Ще те обичам до последния си дъх (Снимки)

View this post on Instagram

Four years ago on this very day, I gave my heart & my soul to the woman who steals it over and over again everyday. Until the day I met you I never knew that It was possible to love someone so deeply. My love for you goes beyond this world and deeper than the ocean. We've been through ups and downs together that we always overcame, looking back, it truly only made us stronger. Because of you, I look forward to waking up each morning and working hard so we can achieve our goals & dreams. You make me so proud each and everyday & you are truly the most strongest woman I've ever known. You motivate me to the fullest. You are absolutely beautiful inside & out. You are not only my wife but also my best friend. I prayed to God to make you my wife and today, four years later, I can say God has given me more than what I could have ever prayed for. I promise you to love you unconditionally and shower you with all the care and concern you desire until my last breath. Thank you for turning my life around and changing me into who I am now. I am so grateful for your love every single day. I love you with all my heart Mrs. Hardwick.<3 <3 Your Husband Forever <3