Нова мода: слагат си филъри в устните като дяволски рога (Снимки)

This new "lip trend" called Devil's lips or Octopus Lips is not only visually DISGUSTING and it is SCARY! People are actually getting their lips INJECTED to look like this! It is completely unnatural not to mention unsafe! "Labelled 'unnatural' and dangerous, the cosmetic trend sees women use lip fillers or makeup to create devil-inspired wavy pouts. The semi-permanent procedure is believed to involve injecting filler into the outer lip to create an unusual wave." Who the heck comes up with this stuff (in this case it originated in Russia) and tries to get people to cause irreversible damage to their lips??!? I mean seriously, if you REALLY want your lips to look like this, for the love of goodness sakes, just use some white liner and a contrasting liner color and create it yourself! DO NOT INJECT anything into your LIPS that will most likely alter the shape of them! #devillips #octopuslips #liptrends #unsafe #why