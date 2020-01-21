Меган на разходка с Арчи и двете им кучета в парк на остров Ванкувър

Съпругата на прин Хару Меган днес бе на разходка с Арчи и 2-те им кученца - черния лабрадор Оз и бигъла Гай.

Те прекараха време навън в регионалния парк Хърт Хил на остров Ванкувър в Канада, докато двама служители на Кралската охрана се разхождаха плътно зад тях.

Затова разказаха потребители в инстраграм и публикуваха снимки с Меган, която изглежда спокойна и щастлива.

Хари вече е на път за Канада.

Някои от феновете на двойката коментираха, че вероятно на Арчи въобще не му е удобно в позата, в която го носят.
Meghan was out and about on a stroll today with Archie and their 2 pups, Oz (Black Lab) and Guy (Beagle)! They were taking a walk through Horth Hill Regional Park on Canada's Vancouver Island while 2 Royal Protection Officers strolled closely behind her. She looks so relaxed and happy! Also, Harry completed his final engagement in the UK today and is en route to Canada to reunite with his family.

Meghan was out and about on a stroll today with Archie and their 2 pups, Oz (Black Lab) and Guy (Beagle)! ?????? They were taking a walk through Horth Hill Regional Park on Canada’s Vancouver Island while 2 Royal Protection Officers strolled closely behind her. She looks so relaxed and happy! Also, Harry completed his final engagement in the UK today and is en route to Canada to reunite with his family. ???? (***PS - I have given major thought as to whether or not I should share any pap photos since they have officially stepped back from Royal duty and I have decided that if they aren’t too close and it looks like The Sussexes are uncomfortable I will not share. ? In these, Meghan is clearly aware she is getting her photo taken and I personally believe she doesn’t mind and maybe this is a way for people to see how happy she is? Photos may be harder to come by since they won’t be at a lot of official Royal engagements now so this is what I have decided for now. Wanted to let you know my thoughts on that as well****)

Meghan was out and about on a stroll today with Archie and their 2 pups, Oz (Black Lab) and Guy (Beagle)! ?????? They were taking a walk through Horth Hill Regional Park on Canada’s Vancouver Island while 2 Royal Protection Officers strolled closely behind her. She looks so relaxed and happy! Also, Harry completed his final engagement in the UK today and is en route to Canada to reunite with his family. ???? (***PS - I have given major thought as to whether or not I should share any pap photos since they have officially stepped back from Royal duty and I have decided that if they aren’t too close and it looks like The Sussexes are uncomfortable I will not share. ? In these, Meghan is clearly aware she is getting her photo taken and I personally believe she doesn’t mind and maybe this is a way for people to see how happy she is? Photos may be harder to come by since they won’t be at a lot of official Royal engagements now so this is what I have decided for now. Wanted to let you know my thoughts on that as well****)

