Меган на разходка с Арчи и двете им кучета в парк на остров Ванкувър

Меган на разходка с Арчи и двете им кучета в парк на остров Ванкувър21.01.2020 10:48; 24 часа онлайн
Съпругата на прин Хару Меган днес бе на разходка с Арчи и 2-те им кученца - черния лабрадор Оз и бигъла Гай.
Те прекараха време навън в регионалния парк Хърт Хил на остров Ванкувър в Канада, докато двама служители на Кралската охрана се разхождаха плътно зад тях.
Затова разказаха потребители в инстраграм и публикуваха снимки с Меган, която изглежда спокойна и щастлива.
Хари вече е на път за Канада.
Някои от феновете на двойката коментираха, че вероятно на Арчи въобще не му е удобно в позата, в която го носят.
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
������������������������Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
