Линдзи Вон се гушка с африкански лъв (Видео, снимки)

View this post on Instagram

I fell in love with this beautiful 2 month old African lion Okavango ?? He was rescued by @blackjaguarwhitetiger from an illegal private zoo and now lives with his parents and sister in their sanctuary. Can’t believe anyone would buy, sell and often times torture these incredible animals. In awe of what the foundation does to save over 500 large felines and 800 total rescued animals. I have put the link to their foundation in my story if you would like to help. #iloveanimals