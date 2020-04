За първи път от десетилетия Хималаите се виждат от Индия (Снимки)

Himalayas are now visible for the first time after 30 years in India’s north, due to a sharp drop in pollution levels. pic.twitter.com/SCUDj5u0Cm

Never seen Dhauladar range from my home rooftop in Jalandhar..never could imagine that’s possible..clear indication of the impact the pollution has done by us to Mother Earth ?.. this is the view pic.twitter.com/laRzP8QsZ9