51-годишният супермодел Хелена Кристенсен се снима без дрехи за списание (Снимки)

Am truly excited to be in a @harpersbazaares double cover story honoring Spain ¦? Spain is a country I have so much love for, the people, culture, history, food, architecture, the splendid beauty of the land, there’s so much magic and passion ~ I spent many of my childhood holidays in Nerja, a picturesque town on the southern coast and hold so many beautiful memories from those trips. Thank you @harpersbazaares for letting me and my little quarantine crew make this story in my favorite element, water ? ? & ???+? @owengould ~ Styled by @camillastaerk in swimwear from our @staerkandchristensen collection