Художник се бори за рекорд на Гинес с най-голямата картина в света (Снимки, видео)

Official Announcement: Unbelievably we have now reached our target of conecting 1billion people around the world, and we have infact surpassed this by more than we could ever have imagined. At our last count (today 12pm) we have now officially engaged 1.71billion people in our project 'Humanity-Inspired'...! Officially becoming the 'Largest Social/Artistic/Philathropic Project in History'. Thank you to you ALL for your overwhelming support (within 140x Coutries of the World) So we have set a new target of engaging 2billion people in our project and therefore, if we manage to do it, connecting over a quarter of the World's Population. I am hoping that we can also now exceed our target of $30million USDollars raised for the poorest and most desperately in-need children of the world and aim for an even larger figure to help change these children's lives forever; enabling them to be able to change the world around them and ultimately inspire a real & sustainable chnage in the future of our world. Thank you for ALL your support in helping us to collectively 'Paint the World a Different Colour'. Please do keep spreading the word so we can join forces (connect ALL humanity) and double our $30million Dollar target, to give these children the chance of life that they ALL deserve. Education, Healthcare, Sanitation & Internet-Connection for ALL the Children of the World. If one guy can paint this ridiculously huge canvas (with 200-300 layers of paint for 18-20 hours a day, for 7months), then imagine what we (all 7billion of us) can do together. One Beautiful World, One Soul, One Planet...... Nearly there... ??