Художник се бори за рекорд на Гинес с най-голямата картина в света (Снимки, видео)

СНИМКА: Инстаграм/sachajafri

Британският художник Саша Джафри се разхожда бос върху гигантското си платно на пода на балната зала в луксозен хотел в Дубай. Картината върху малко под 2000 квадратни метра е почти завършена, съобщи АФП.

Целта на Джафри е да постави рекорд на Гинес за най-голяма картина върху платно в света и да събере 30 милиона долара за здравни и образователни инициативи за деца в най-бедните райони на света.

Гигантската картина "Пътешествие на хуманността" на 44-годишния художник ще се продаде на търг през февруари догодина, разделена на 60 отделни картини, предава БТА.

"Те ще притежават част от най-голямата картина, създавана някога, но по-важното е, че ще притежават част от историята", казва творецът.

В продължение на седем месеца той работи по 18-20 часа в денонощие върху произведението, за което е използвал над пет хиляди литра боя и около хиляда четки.

"Беше дълго пътешествие. Картината пресъздава душата на Земята, природата, човечността, любовта и грижата на майката, защитата и напътствията на бащата, докато водят децата през живота и ги карат да се чувстват сигурни, обичани и смели, за да им поникнат криле, да осъществяват мечтите си", казва Джафри.

Деца от 140 страни предоставят онлайн рисунките си, за да бъдат включени в творбата на Джафри с нейните "осем портала". Част от рисунките показват преживяванията на децата по време на пандемията.

В последния ден от представянето на гигантското платно в хотела в Дубай, деца пяха, изпълняваха акробатични фигури и танцуваха под звуците на "Imagine" на Джон Ленън.
View this post on Instagram

Official Announcement: Unbelievably we have now reached our target of conecting 1billion people around the world, and we have infact surpassed this by more than we could ever have imagined. At our last count (today 12pm) we have now officially engaged 1.71billion people in our project 'Humanity-Inspired'...! Officially becoming the 'Largest Social/Artistic/Philathropic Project in History'. Thank you to you ALL for your overwhelming support (within 140x Coutries of the World) So we have set a new target of engaging 2billion people in our project and therefore, if we manage to do it, connecting over a quarter of the World's Population. I am hoping that we can also now exceed our target of $30million USDollars raised for the poorest and most desperately in-need children of the world and aim for an even larger figure to help change these children's lives forever; enabling them to be able to change the world around them and ultimately inspire a real & sustainable chnage in the future of our world. Thank you for ALL your support in helping us to collectively 'Paint the World a Different Colour'. Please do keep spreading the word so we can join forces (connect ALL humanity) and double our $30million Dollar target, to give these children the chance of life that they ALL deserve. Education, Healthcare, Sanitation & Internet-Connection for ALL the Children of the World. If one guy can paint this ridiculously huge canvas (with 200-300 layers of paint for 18-20 hours a day, for 7months), then imagine what we (all 7billion of us) can do together. One Beautiful World, One Soul, One Planet...... Nearly there... ?? ? @CNN @euronews.tv @etbilarabi @arabnews @guardian @guardiannigeria @channelstelevision Thank you to our amazing Partners & Sponsors: @DubaiCares @AtlantisthePalm @Visit.Dubai @GuinessWorldRecord @DubaiMediaOffice @UNICEF @GlobalGiftFoundation @UNESCO @DanaHoldings @FSRGUAE @Duluxarabia #HumanityInspired #TheJourneyofHumanity #StrongerTogether #PrayerForHumanity #GuinessWorldRecord

A post shared by Sacha Jafri ?? (@sachajafri) on

View this post on Instagram

Let me know your favorite? Sections of the Largest Painting ever Created on Canvas. ‘The Journey of Humanity’ (Over 1800 square meters) Aiming to connect 1billion people around the World, becoming the largest Social, Artistic & Philanthropic project in history, creating funds & support in the sectors of Education, Connectivity & Well-Being for those in the poorest and most in-need areas of the World. Ultimately aiming to save the lives of 10million Children who desperately need our help. Once finished, my painting will be split into 60x Panels, and then individually named, numbered, catalogued & framed. With Thanks to our sponsors: @danaholdings, @atlantisthepalm, & our incredible Framer: @dubaipictureframing @neelstagram @fsrguae We aim to raise $30 million Dollars, from the sale of these 60x individually framed canvases at the Royal Gala Dinner & Charity Auction (@atlantisthepalm), for our cause. The eventual owners of each Canvas will own a piece of history, a section of The Largest Painting ever created on Canvas from this Record-Breaking Charity Auction. Each section is really starting to sing, which makes me so happy and excited for the progress of this mind-blowing collaboration. Make sure you chose your piece early, the value of this purchase will be exponential.. Together, we hope to change the World....???? One World. One Soul. One Planet. Each section is starting to look really beautiful which makes me so excited...!! ?? With Thanks to our Partners: @DubaiCares @AtlantisthePalm @MOEUAEStudents @Visit.Dubai @GuinessWorldRecord @DubaiMediaOffice And Our Charity Partners helping us to change the lives of the poorest and most desperately in-need children of our world: @UNICEF @GlobalGiftFoundation @UNESCO @Dubai Cares And our amazing Sponsors without whom none of this would be possible: @DanaHoldings @FSRGUAE @Duluxarabia #HumanityInspired #TheJourneyofHumanity #StrongerTogether #PrayerForHumanity #GuinessWorldRecord

A post shared by Sacha Jafri ?? (@sachajafri) on

View this post on Instagram

Having reached our half-way landmark of 500million on our Social-Media Reach Count, half way to our target of connecting 1billion People across the world (one 5th of the population), and recently being rewarded with The Guardian's 'Photograph of the Month' (Sept 2020) and BBC World's 'Photograph of the Year' (2020), we are so humbled, honoured, and overwhelmed that our project 'Humanity Inspired' has now been officially described as: "The Largest Social, Artistic, Philanthropic Project in History...!" Thank you ALL for all your heart-felt support! There is an opportunity for change, like never before, and I hope & pray that our project can help just a little way to inspiring & empowering us (all humanity) to collectively embrace a new sense of humility, a more meaningful desire for a life of inclusion, emphathy, & love; and a more conscious way forward, as we become reconnected to 'The Soul of the Earth', with a more poignant, enriched, profoud, and ultimately a more sustainable approach to ourselves, eachother and the future of our beautiful planet. Thank you to @pyong.sumaria for your amazing pics of my Painting 'The Journey of Humanity' (The Largest Painting ever Created on Canvas) Just under 2,000 Square Meters With a story told of where we are now and what I hope we can now aim to become. Aiming to connect the World, through our best possible of intentions, with the Hearts, Minds & Souls of our Children. Keeping the Magic & the Purity of the Child (our greatest gift) alive within us ALL, forever. Raising $30million USDollars to help the poorest children in the most deprived and in-need areas of our world. Providing Healthcare, Sanitation, Internet Conection, & a more Sustainable Education for a better tomorrow for ALL the children of our broken planet. From the Darkness WILL come the light. Please continue to Re-Post and Share our Story. Together, we can make a change and paint the world a different Colour....?? #HumanityInspired #StrongerTogether @globalgiftfoundation @unicef @unesco @dubaicares @atlantisthepalm @visit.dubai @fsrguae @danaholdings @duluxarabia

A post shared by Sacha Jafri ?? (@sachajafri) on

СНИМКА: Инстаграм/sachajafri

Художник се бори за рекорд на Гинес с най-голямата картина в света (Снимки, видео)

СНИМКА: Ройтерс

Карнавалът в Рио се отлага заради пандемията

Джузепе Верди издържа създадения от него старчески дом в Милано и 120 г. след смъртта си

Джузепе Верди издържа създадения от него старчески дом в Милано и 120 г. след смъртта си

Четири малко известни неща за зюмбюла

Четири малко известни неща за зюмбюла

Валентин Велчев в клипа към песента си "Благословен"

Клип на народна песен заснет на 2236 м в Пирин

СНИМКА: Ройтерс

Новогодишното празненство на "Таймс скуеър" в Ню Йорк ще е виртуално

