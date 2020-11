Селена Гомес, Райън Рейнолдс и други звезди гласуваха за пръв път в живота си

Yesterday I voted for the first time in an American Presidential election. I shit you not, it was among the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I’m optimistic about the future. I’m excited to be a part of this process. @WhenWeAllVote pic.twitter.com/kxMgaAixQC

We gotta make sure our voice counts, we need to fight voter suppression now! Help out by tweeting the hashtag #ScreamHere and for every tweet @FullFrontalSamB is donating $1 to the @ACLU. go check https://t.co/heNEYk62O5 to learn your rights as a voter ?? pic.twitter.com/vTsOev4pVt