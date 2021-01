Продадоха на търг комикс за Батман от 1940 г. за над 2,2 млн. долара

Officially the most-expensive Batman comic on the planet now!



9.4 @CGCcomics Designation Copy. 1st Appearance of Joker and Catwoman. Published in 1940. Final Price: USD$2,220,000?#BATMAN #DCCOMICS #CGCOMICS #AUCTION #COLLECTORSITEM #KEDAIKOMIKONLINEhttps://t.co/B7cXEKN6h0