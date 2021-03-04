Мария Бакалова: Честито Освобождение, скъпи БЪЛГАРИ. Горда съм, че съм БЪЛГАРКА! Обичам ви!

https://www.24chasa.bg/ojivlenie/article/9573088 www.24chasa.bg 04.03.2021 06:29; 24 часа онлайн     
Мария Бакалова Снимка Фейсбук профил

Мария Бакалова: Честито Освобождение, скъпи БЪЛГАРИ. Горда съм, че съм БЪЛГАРКА! Обичам ви! - това написа във фейсбук профила си актрисата Мария Бакалова, заедно с илюстрации от битката на Шипка.

Тя прибави и пост на английски: 

Happy Liberation Day, Bulgaria! We celebrate the lives of the fallen freedom fighters at the Shipka Monument. 143 years since one of the greatest battles in world history The Defense of Eagle’s Nest - comparable to the Battle of Thermopylae (The Hot Gates). The crucial moment came in August 1877, when a group of 5,000 Bulgarian volunteers and 2,500 Russian troops repulsed an attack against the peak by a nearly 40,000 strong Ottoman army.
When they ran out of bullets, they started throwing rocks, when there weren’t any rocks left they started throwing the dead. As Ivan Vazov’s epic goes: “Grab hold of the bodies!" they hear a voice crying,
At once through the air lifeless corpses are flying,
And over the hordes like black devils they dive
And tumble and roll as if they were alive!
The Turks quake and tremble, not having seen ever
The living and dead fight a battle together.”

Други от Оживление

Мария Бакалова Снимка Фейсбук профил

Мария Бакалова: Честито Освобождение, скъпи БЪЛГАРИ. Горда съм, че съм БЪЛГАРКА! Обичам ви!

Любен Кънев и София Маринкова като семейство Сиромашки

Туристи и местни от Банско с малки роли в третия сезон на “Ол Инклузив”

ТЕСТ: Лесно ли успявате да комуникирате с околните?

ТЕСТ: Лесно ли успявате да комуникирате с околните?

Борисов оправя яката на сакото, което подари на Яни.

Борисов подари сакото си на строителя Яни на магистрала “Хемус” (Обзор, видео)

Борисов подари сакото си на работник на АМ "Хемус"

Борисов подари сакото си на работник на АМ "Хемус" (Видео)

Художникът NoName с нова провокация за 3 март (Видео)

Художникът NoName с нова провокация за 3 март (Видео)

Покажи още

Последно от

Последно от

Видеосъдържание

Четено
Всичко от деня
Днес | Вчера

Последни новини

  • mila
  • mama
  • zdrave
24 часа TV
© 2012 Всички права запазени 24 Часа - Забранява се възпроизвеждането изцяло или отчасти на материали и публикации, без предварително съгласие на редакцията; чл.24 ал.1 т.5 от ЗАвПСП не се прилага; неразрешеното ползване е свързано със заплащане на компенсация от ползвателя за нарушено авторско право, чийто размер ще се определи от редакцията.