Хамилтън изпрати болид и трофея си от Гран При на 5-годишно дете, болно от рак (Видео)

Wow. It’s been a crazy 24hrs! Today we’ve been visited by @mercedesamgf1 and Harry is holding @lewishamilton ?On top of all of that we find a @f1 @mercedesamgf1 car in the drive! #letsjustgetitdone and raise money for cancer research @harryspledge5 https://giantpledge.com/harrysgiantpledge Harry hasn’t got long to live so let’s raise some money for cancer research. #nevergiveup @natalie_pinkham @heidiklum @djokernole @royalmarsden @giantpledge #keepfighting @canucks @canucksfin #harry