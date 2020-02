Вижте лицата на медиците, които се борят с коронавируса в Китай (Снимки)

Salute! Photos of frontline doctors and nurses taking off their masks during short breaks in their fight against the novel #coronavirus moved millions of netizens across China. pic.twitter.com/qN6jvFf6jz

Amidst the ongoing #coronavirus outbreak in #China, pictures of medics with marks on their faces due to the prolonged usage of the masks to protect themselves from the virus have gone viral. Behind the exhausted #faces of doctors and nurses are touching stories of normal people. pic.twitter.com/jKPR1yCXC5